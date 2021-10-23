Kearney's Stars, Bearcats take care of business on road

In the season finale of the regular season, both Kearney High and Kearney Catholic were on the road and ended the regular season in dominating fashion.
In Cozad it was a perfect evening for a perfect regular-season record for Kearney Catholic. The Stars demolished the Haymakers 49-13, completing a 9-0 record for the first time since 2012. Cozad ends their season losing four straight games after a 5-0 start.
Riley Grieser rushed for more than 100 yards for the fifth time this season with 151 and put up three touchdowns.
Quarterback Brett Mahony threw for three touchdowns by finding Jaen Seier, Carson Murphy and Max McBride. Mahony was 9 of 13 for 117 yards and added 93 yards on the ground. The Stars led 35-0 at the half.
The Stars provided a ton of pressure on Cozad’s quarterback Nolan Wetovick as he was sacked four times in the game. Garrett Schmaderer had a pick-six with just minutes left to play in the second quarter.
Murphy, who had an interception on defense, added another touchdown on a 48-yard pass to Isaiah Gaunt that had him finishing the night throwing for 160 yards.
Cozad avoided a shutout midway through the third quarter on a Statue of Liberty call and added one more score in the fourth.
The Stars likely will carry the No. 2 seed in Class C as they wait for the release of the playoff bracket. The playoff pairings will be announced this weekend.
Bearcats punch ticket to state playoffs, routing Om. Northwest
The Kearney High Bearcats shut down Omaha Northwest, 47-21, at Omaha earning their first road win and finishing the regular season at 4-5 (2-2 in district). With the win, the Bearcats should clinch a playoff berth in Class A.
The Bearcats bullied the Huskies offensively and defensively. The Bearcats put up three rushing touchdowns early led by the rushing attacks of Parker Wise and Rian Green. Green had two of those touchdowns for Kearney. Then Riley Miller took it to the air as he connected on three more touchdowns with Hudson Bertrand for 63-yard, Kaden Miller for 31 yards and a 3-yard pass to Ethan Kwolek. Miller completed 4 of 7 of his passes for 160 yards. The defense provided pressure and forced four turnovers during the first half.
Already in running clock in the second half, Bearcats coach Brandon Cool put in his backups. Treyven Beckman took over at quarterback and added another touchdown on the ground in the third quarter.
The Huskies took advantage of Cool’s reserved players by putting up 21 unanswered points before the clock expired.
Kearney probably will be a bottom seed going into the playoffs.