Kearney's Stars, Bearcats take care of business on road

In the season finale of the regular season, both Kearney High and Kearney Catholic were on the road and ended the regular season in dominating fashion.

In Cozad it was a perfect evening for a perfect regular-season record for Kearney Catholic. The Stars demolished the Haymakers 49-13, completing a 9-0 record for the first time since 2012. Cozad ends their season losing four straight games after a 5-0 start.

Riley Grieser rushed for more than 100 yards for the fifth time this season with 151 and put up three touchdowns.

Quarterback Brett Mahony threw for three touchdowns by finding Jaen Seier, Carson Murphy and Max McBride. Mahony was 9 of 13 for 117 yards and added 93 yards on the ground. The Stars led 35-0 at the half.

The Stars provided a ton of pressure on Cozad’s quarterback Nolan Wetovick as he was sacked four times in the game. Garrett Schmaderer had a pick-six with just minutes left to play in the second quarter.

Murphy, who had an interception on defense, added another touchdown on a 48-yard pass to Isaiah Gaunt that had him finishing the night throwing for 160 yards.

Cozad avoided a shutout midway through the third quarter on a Statue of Liberty call and added one more score in the fourth.