Kearney swimmers dominated dual with Columbus

KEARNEY — Kearney High swimmers and divers dominated a dual meet with Columbus on Thursday.

The KHS boys won 218-73 and the girls won 186-117.

The boys won eight individual events and all three relays. Ethan Kinney and Logan Arnold won two individual events apiece. Kinney won the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.26) and 500 freestyle (5:13.32) while Arnold won the 50 freestyle (23.21) and the 100 backstroke (1:09.36).

Other individual winners were Darby Runge in the 1-meter diving, Thomas Walsh in the 100 butterfly (1:00.44), Alex Aifert in the 100 freestyle (53.94) and Blake Parks in the 200 individual medley (1:45.35).

Kinney, Arnold and Walsh swam on two relays. They were joined by Russell Dietz on the 200 freestyle team. Jake Svec swam on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle teams while Eifert was on the 200 medley team and Zeb Black and Jackson Haffener swam on the 400 freestyle.

Kay Lynn Trenkle and Callie Bartee won two individual races in the girls competition. Trenkle won the 200 freestyle (2:09.69) and 500 freestyle (5:49.48). Bartee won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.57) and the 200 IM (2:26.94).

Other individual winners for Kearney were Hannah Hepner in the diving and Katy Buse in the 100 freestyle (59.54).

Trenkle, Madi Medo, Laura Dietz and Anai Aguirre teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay.