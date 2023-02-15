KEARNEY — The Kearney High swim team has qualified 19 entries for the Nebraska High School Swimming and Diving Championships next weekend.

The state meet begins Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Natatorium with the diving. Preliminary heats in the swimming evens are Feb. 24 with the finals Feb. 6

Nine individuals and two relays qualified on the boys’ side while five individuals and all three relays qualified on the girls’ side.

Diver Ben Knoell has the highest seed mark for the Bearcats. He enters the competition at No. 6 while teammate Ian Hanson stands 14th.

In the pool, Aiden Grierson sits ninth in the 100-yard butterfly 16th in the 500 freestyle. Zeb Black also qualified in two individual, sitting 10th in the 50 freestyle and 18th in the 100 freestyle.

In the girls’ races, Callie Bartee is 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke and Anai Aguirre has qualified in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.

Other qualifiers are:

Owen Bartee, 50 freestyle.

Jackson Haffener, 50 freestyle.

Blake Parks, 100 breaststroke.

Katy Buse, 50 freestyle.

Laura Dietz, 100 backstroke.