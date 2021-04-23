Kearney splits doubleheader with Creighton Prep

KEARNEY— The Kearney High baseball team showed two different sides during their home doubleheader Thursday against Creighton Prep.
In Game 1, the Bearcats saw nothing but doubles in their 13-1 loss. The Juniors Jays finished with 15 hits. Almost half of those were doubles.
The Prep trio of Ryan Bauer, Grant Hatcher and Kalen Piechota was 3 for 3 at the plate. Bauer had three of the Junior Jays’ 12 RBIs as Riley Miller took the loss on the mound for Kearney, allowing seven hits and seven earned runs in three innings. Ethan Mroczek and Tanner Johnson had bullpen duties relieving Miller.
“I have got to give credit to Creighton Prep. They came out swinging from the get-go, and we got behind,” KHS’s coach Brad Archer said.
Kearney only recorded three hits in the first game. Korben Rich had two of those. The Bearcats’ only run came in the bottom of the second off Brayden Andersen’s groundout, which was enough to send Rich home.
In Game 2, the Bearcats woke up and looked like a completely different team. Andersen started on the mound, pitching a complete game in Kearney’s 3-1 win.
Andersen only allowed five hits, and Creighton Prep’s only run came in the top third.
“We threw one of our better pitchers. He’s thrown well enough in the last three or four outings, but unfortunately we haven’t scored enough runs for him. Today, he pitched exceptionally well,” Archer said.
The Bearcats scored two runs in the second inning, and that was all that they needed to outlast the Junior Jays. Cash Rosenberry set the tone with an RBI single. Dylan Welsh added another run off a groundball that resulted in an error. Kearney picked up one more run late in the sixth inning to close out Prep. Roseberry led the Bearcats with a two-RBI performance.
With five more games left before the postseason, the Bearcats (10-12) are looking to make a strong finish for seeding purposes.
“It’s important that we finish strong here for a number of reasons,” Archer said. “We want to stay out of that 20-29 seed because if you are in there, as far as power points are concerned, then you have to play a playoff game. We want to go on a little bit of a run there and kind of take care of business over the next five games so that we make sure that we’re one of the top 19 seeds.”
The Bearcats will be at Norfolk on Saturday where they will take on Grand Island at noon and then Omaha South at 2 p.m.