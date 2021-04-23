Kearney splits doubleheader with Creighton Prep

KEARNEY— The Kearney High baseball team showed two different sides during their home doubleheader Thursday against Creighton Prep.

In Game 1, the Bearcats saw nothing but doubles in their 13-1 loss. The Juniors Jays finished with 15 hits. Almost half of those were doubles.

The Prep trio of Ryan Bauer, Grant Hatcher and Kalen Piechota was 3 for 3 at the plate. Bauer had three of the Junior Jays’ 12 RBIs as Riley Miller took the loss on the mound for Kearney, allowing seven hits and seven earned runs in three innings. Ethan Mroczek and Tanner Johnson had bullpen duties relieving Miller.

“I have got to give credit to Creighton Prep. They came out swinging from the get-go, and we got behind,” KHS’s coach Brad Archer said.

Kearney only recorded three hits in the first game. Korben Rich had two of those. The Bearcats’ only run came in the bottom of the second off Brayden Andersen’s groundout, which was enough to send Rich home.

In Game 2, the Bearcats woke up and looked like a completely different team. Andersen started on the mound, pitching a complete game in Kearney’s 3-1 win.

Andersen only allowed five hits, and Creighton Prep’s only run came in the top third.