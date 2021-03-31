Kearney offense sputters in loss to Columbus

KEARNEY — Gauntlet week began Tuesday for the Kearney High baseball team as Columbus was in town. Unfortunately, despite a strong pitching performance by Cal Higgins and the Bearcats recording five hits with opportunities to gather some runs, they fell short, 2-1.
Higgins had quite a day as he pitched six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. He may have taken the loss, but he was the top pitcher of the day for either side.
“I thought Cal Higgins threw a great game for us, and he allowed us to win the game,” KHS coach Brad Archer said. “They just did a few things a hair better than we did. Their kid threw a lot of strikes and we had some opportunities to score some runs, but we couldn’t get the big two-out hit and took a couple of calls on third strikes with runners in scoring position. Whereas, Columbus swung the bat with two strikes and got the two outs, which we didn’t get.”
Columbus picked up two runs off six hits. The Discoverers were on the board in the first inning after a sacrifice fly by Kaden Young. He added another one-run score on an RBI single in the third inning.
The Bearcats (3-3) went scoreless in the first three innings. But after knocking out a couple of hits from Korben Rich and Cale Conrad, a groundout by Dawson Stutz gave the Bearcats their first run.
Easton Bruce was everywhere for Kearney. He was not only 2 of 4 at the plate, the senior made defensive plays that kept Kearney in the game, including a diving catch in left-center field to end the fifth inning.
Bruce took over for Higgins in the seventh inning. After allowing a lead-off double, he struck out two to get out of the inning.
The Bearcats were left empty-handed in the final-inning. Bruce was the last hope after two early outs but his fly ball to center ended the game.
“Easton did a great job,” Archer said. “He hit the ball extremely hard in all three at-bats, and he came in doing what he does for us as far as a reliever is concerned. He comes in and throws some strikes, so I thought Easton had a good game for us today.”
The real challenge for Kearney, begins today when the Bearcats hit the road to take on ninth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South. The Bearcats then return home to host top-ranked Lincoln East at 2 p.m. Thursday and will complete their week Saturday, playing Millard South and Millard West.
“This week will be the week where we are going to find out where we are compared to a lot of teams in the state,” Archer said. “This is going to be a competitive, fun week for us and we should know by the end of the week where we stack up.”