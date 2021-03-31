Kearney offense sputters in loss to Columbus

KEARNEY — Gauntlet week began Tuesday for the Kearney High baseball team as Columbus was in town. Unfortunately, despite a strong pitching performance by Cal Higgins and the Bearcats recording five hits with opportunities to gather some runs, they fell short, 2-1.

Higgins had quite a day as he pitched six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. He may have taken the loss, but he was the top pitcher of the day for either side.

“I thought Cal Higgins threw a great game for us, and he allowed us to win the game,” KHS coach Brad Archer said. “They just did a few things a hair better than we did. Their kid threw a lot of strikes and we had some opportunities to score some runs, but we couldn’t get the big two-out hit and took a couple of calls on third strikes with runners in scoring position. Whereas, Columbus swung the bat with two strikes and got the two outs, which we didn’t get.”

Columbus picked up two runs off six hits. The Discoverers were on the board in the first inning after a sacrifice fly by Kaden Young. He added another one-run score on an RBI single in the third inning.

The Bearcats (3-3) went scoreless in the first three innings. But after knocking out a couple of hits from Korben Rich and Cale Conrad, a groundout by Dawson Stutz gave the Bearcats their first run.