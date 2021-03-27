Kearney Hub Player of the Year: The rising Star, Brett Mahony looks ahead to next year

Langan said, “I see him becoming more of a vocal leader, and I think that will come naturally just because we have three seniors ahead of him that played a lot of basketball. Another thing is keep putting his nose down and being a hard worker. I think that’s come along since he was a freshman. He has always worked hard but I think he kind of sees the hard work he has to put in to reach his goals.”

Fortunately, Mahony will have another shot at a state title next year but he will have to do it without his running mates — seniors Logan O’Brien, Kegan Bosshamer and Blake Thiele.

Mahony said he is confident in his teammates coming back. Mahony will be one of the two starters returning for the Stars.

“I think we will have a great group of guys,” Mahony said. “I know we will have me and Garrett (Schmaderer) back. The first two juniors who came off the bench, so they’ll be back. I think we will reload and be ready to go next season.”

Langan said, “Offensively, he has done a nice job in the past couple of years. He has worked on his outside shot. He’s always attacking the basket well, but I think he can be a little bit more efficient, attacking the basket maybe less off-dribbles, setting himself up with less dribbles and being able to rip and go a little bit more.

“I know he’s a great basketball player,” Langan said. “I knew that since he was an eighth grader. He’s good enough to be a basketball player, and he is just a good person. He’s really matured over the years, and I’m excited to see this upcoming year .”