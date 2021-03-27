Kearney Hub Player of the Year: The rising Star, Brett Mahony looks ahead to next year

KEARNEY — Brett Mahony was a star among Stars for the Kearney Catholic boys basketball team this year. When Mahony dropped 33 points in their season opener against Sutton High School, the star was bright.
Mahony was the Stars’ leading scorer, averaging 18.2 points a game with 7.2 rebounds. There were challenges along the way due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it didn’t stop the rising junior from being the focal point of the Stars’ success.
“Brett is a competitor and goes out there and gets after it and does a really nice job for us,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “I think the nice thing about Brett this year is he has matured over the past three years. He lets the game come to him. I know a lot of people see him as a scorer or as a rebounder, but he does so much for us, facilitating guys, getting them open shots by drawing attention to him. I only expect to see him grow a lot more next year as a senior. I know he has some high personal goals and we will have high team goals as well.”
As Mahony reflected on the team’s ups and downs of the recent season, he points to the camaraderie the Stars enjoyed.
“What made things a whole easier was we just have a great group of guys,” Mahony said. “We’re all really good friends, and we’ve been playing together for so long. I think that just makes it a million times easier, especially during the pandemic.”
Mahony talked about a few of the memorable moments when KCHS competed in the Centennial Conference Tournament in Omaha in late January. In their win against Concordia he recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. The next day in a heated battle with Grand Island Central Catholic, he put up 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. The Stars beat GICC 53-52 as Mahony remembered the significance of that weekend.
“The night that we beat Concordia, I remember we were all talking in the hotel about how the Centennial Conference has always been good and always been tough,” Mahony said. “And, obviously, the next day we went to beat GICC for the second time and they ended up winning C-2 (state championship). So I would say probably the locker room - just the atmosphere after that win was probably my favorite time of the year.”
KCHS finished the season with a 23-3 record and held the No. 2 seed in the state while on a 15-game winning streak.
The Stars were the favorite to win it all in the Class C-1 state tournament, but fell to Wayne High School in the state quarterfinals, 59-52. Mahony carried the Stars with 23 points but fouled out with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter. While the loss was far from Mahony’s control in the final minute, he said he regrets not being a vocal leader instead of just letting his actions do all the talking.
“We just didn’t perform and we ended up losing,” Mahony said. “I guess what I could’ve done differently is being more outspoken and try to be more of a leader, like vocally, and not just trying to do it through my actions.”
Langan said, “I see him becoming more of a vocal leader, and I think that will come naturally just because we have three seniors ahead of him that played a lot of basketball. Another thing is keep putting his nose down and being a hard worker. I think that’s come along since he was a freshman. He has always worked hard but I think he kind of sees the hard work he has to put in to reach his goals.”
Fortunately, Mahony will have another shot at a state title next year but he will have to do it without his running mates — seniors Logan O’Brien, Kegan Bosshamer and Blake Thiele.
Mahony said he is confident in his teammates coming back. Mahony will be one of the two starters returning for the Stars.
“I think we will have a great group of guys,” Mahony said. “I know we will have me and Garrett (Schmaderer) back. The first two juniors who came off the bench, so they’ll be back. I think we will reload and be ready to go next season.”
Langan said, “Offensively, he has done a nice job in the past couple of years. He has worked on his outside shot. He’s always attacking the basket well, but I think he can be a little bit more efficient, attacking the basket maybe less off-dribbles, setting himself up with less dribbles and being able to rip and go a little bit more.
“I know he’s a great basketball player,” Langan said. “I knew that since he was an eighth grader. He’s good enough to be a basketball player, and he is just a good person. He’s really matured over the years, and I’m excited to see this upcoming year .”