OMAHA — Kearney High singles players Emma Heacock and Emilee Anderson will play for medals today at the Nebraska High School Tennis Championships in Omaha.

Heacock and Anderson advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday before losing and falling into the bracket to decide the fifth through eighth places.

At No. 1 singles, Emma Heacock (27-6) won her first two matches 6-0, 6-0 then lost to third seeded Ratna Kang of Elkhorn South, who advanced to the semifinals with a (24-2) record.

In the No. 2 singles bracket, Anderson (18-9) won her first two matches in stright sets before losing to top-seeded Penelope Brown (24-2) of Lincoln Southwest.

The Bearcats' No. 1 doubles team of Cecilia Henning and Malory Eklund finished the year with a 16-10 record after going 1-1 and losing to eighth-seeded Lincoln Pius X's Dominique Pace and Hailey Kobza in three sets, 6-4, 4-7, 10-3.

No. 2 doubles Breck Holmes and Hannah Wulf also went 1-1, losing to the fourth-seeded team from Lincoln Southwest to finish the year 14-11.

In the Class A team standings, Kearney was tied for ninth place after the first day with 18 points.

Stars' Schrock reaches semifinals

LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic's Kit Schrock went 3-0 Thursday to advance to today's semifinals at No. 2 singles in the Class B state tournament in Lincoln.

Schrock, who was the No. 4 seed, improved to 30-5 and will face top-seeded Sophia Jones (27-2) of Elkhorn North in the semifinals.

Shrock, who rolled through her first two matches, overcame a first-set loss to beat Omaha Mercy's Eleanore Slavik 2-6, 6-6 (7-1), 10-7 in a thrilling quarterfinal match.

The Stars' No. 1 doubles team of Claire Rogers and Kylie Seim reached the quarterfinals before losing and falling into the matches to determine fifth trough eighth place.

Rogers and Seim (27-7) defeated Bennington in three sets before sweeping ninth-seeded Bennington. Top-seeded Elkhorn North' Camryn Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf (28-2) ended their run in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-1.

At No. 1 singles, the Stars' Makenzie Schroeder went 1-1, losing to Grand Island Central Catholic's Ayonya Birth in three sets and finishing the year 28-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Bailey Stover and Tessa Colling also went 1-1.

In the Class B standings, Kearney Catholic is tied for sixth with 20 points.