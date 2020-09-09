Kearney High volleyball wins four-set match at Fremont; Stars sweep South Loup

FREMONT — Kearney High, sparked by a 17-kill performance by senior middle hitter Lily Novacek, defeated Fremont 25-17, 26-24, 17-25, 25-23 Tuesday night in Fremont.
The Bearcats, ranked 10th in Class A, also saw freshman Avery Franzen and junior Analise Luke come through with nine kills apiece. Senior Aspen Rusher had seven.
Senior Sidney Province had a team-high three blocks while Lucy Bartee had six set assists and Tatum Rusher had a team-high 22 digs.
Kearney (5-1) will be back in action Tuesday hosting Columbus.
Stars overcome slow start to beat South Loup
CALLAWAY — Third-ranked Kearney Catholic came on strong in the second and third sets to defeat South Loup 27-25, 25-14, 25-17 Tuesday night at Callaway.
“We struggled in our pass and block game in the first set. Once we settled down, Bailey Spangler and Jill Collins put up some good numbers tonight hitting .391 and .583,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said.
Spangler led the Stars with 11 kills, while Collins had seven and Ashley Keck had six. Collins also had six blocks.
“We’ve been working hard on our block game so it was good to see some improvement in that area,” Conner said.
As a team, the Stars scored nine points on blocks and eight points on ace serves. Josie Denney had three of the ace serves.
Syd Conner set for 25 of the kills.
The Stars will be at home Thursday hosting a triangular with Adams Central and Blue Hill.
