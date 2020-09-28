Kearney High tops KCHS in first head-to-head tennis dual since 1991

KEARNEY — In a rare head-to-head meeting of Kearney’s high schools, the Bearcats claimed an 8-1 victory Saturday in a varsity tennis showdown.
The match was part of a triangular that included Scottsbluff, which lost to Kearney High School 12-0 and beat Kearney Catholic High School 6-3.
Alliance originally was scheduled to play KHS, but when Alliance bowed out, the meet was turned into a triangular.
The last head-to-head dual for KHS and KCHS was in 1991 and KHS hasn’t played Scottsbluff since 1982.
For KHS, the only setback during the day came when KCHS’ Blake Thiele won at No. 1 singles over Quentin Shaffer.
In doubles, KHS won every match but one by 8-0 or 8-1 scores.
“We really played strong doubles today top to bottom. All of our doubles teams played with a lot of energy and movement,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We did a great job of moving our feet and putting balls away at the net. Our teams really moved well together and looked in sync all day.”
Charlie Brockmeier and Sam Rademacher played with a lot of confidence today against two top Class B No. 1 doubles teams, according to Saulsbury.
“Charlie and Sam both served well and were very crisp with their cross-court shots. Both of these aspects set us up for some easy put-aways at the net,” Saulsbury said.
KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said the Stars played well against Scottsbluff, losing three varsity matches and one junior varsity match in tie-breakers.
“Out of those we won 2 and lost 2. Our No. 1 doubles (Thiele and Kade Schrock) continued their strong performance from yesterday (Friday) and put it forth against Scottsbluff,” Friesell said.
Thiele and Schrock lost to Scottsbluff at the Lexington Invitational but claimed redemption with a 9-8 (11-9) victory.
“They were loose, aggressive and covered each other so well. In the tiebreaker their competitiveness and playing smart I think is what helped them win,” Friesell said.
While losing to KHS, Friesell said, “They made us play better and I hope we made them play better as well. ... They are the only Class A team we will play this year and I am glad we played them because they are a solid team across the board.”
Scottsbluff 6, KCHS 3
SINGLES — Porter Robbins, S, def. Blake Thiele, N, 9-8 (7-4); Lincoln Frank, S, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 98, 7-3; Kade Schrock, KC, def. Ethan Ramirez, S, 8-4; Kade Huck, S, def. Jacob Isaacson, KC, 8-6; Barrett Frank, S, def. Dillon Beachy, KC, 8-6. Matthew Eschenbrenner, KC, def. Aaron Schaff, S, 8-1.
DOUBLES — Thiele/Schrock, KC, def. Robbins/Frank, S, 9-8 (11-9); Schaff/Ramirez, S, def. Sharp/Isaacson, KC, 8-5; Huck/Frank,S, def. Eschenbrenner/Beachy, KC, 8-5.
KHS 8, KCHS 1
SINGLES — Blake Thiele, KC, def. KHS, 8-4; Asher Saulsbury, KHS, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 8-3; Sam Rademacher, KHS, def. Kade Schrock, KC, 8-0; Charlie Brockmeier, KHS, def. Jacob Isaacson, KC, 8-2; Jackson Bokenkamp, KHS, def. Dillon Beachy, KC, 8-0. Carter Goff, KHS, def. Matthew Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-2.
DOUBLES — Brockmeier/Rademacher, KHS, def. Thiele/Schrock, KC, 8-3; Goff/Bokenkamp, KHS, def. Sharp/Isaacson, KC, 8-0; Shaffer/Saulsbury, KHS, def. Eschenbrenner/Beachy, KC, 8-1.
KHS 12, Scottsbluff 0
SINGLES — Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Porter Robbins S, 9-8 (6); Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Lincoln Frank, S, 8-0; Sam Rademacher, K, def. Barrett Frank, S, 8-3; Charlie Brockmeier, K, def. Ethan Ramirez, S, 8-0; Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Kade Huck, S, 8-5; Carter Goff, K, def. Aaron Schaff, S, 8-2; Andy Vu, K, def. Abrahm Hafner, S, 8-2; Jarrett Moore, K, def. Drew Wills, S, 8-0.
DOUBLES — Brockmeier/Rademacher, K, def. Robbins/Frank, S, 8-1; Goff/Bokenkamp, K, def. Aaron Schaff/Ethan Ramirez, S, 8-1; Shaffer/Saulsbury, K, def. Frank/Huck, S, 8-1: Vu/Moore, K, def. Hafner/Wills, S, 8-0.
