Kearney High tops KCHS in first head-to-head tennis dual since 1991

KEARNEY — In a rare head-to-head meeting of Kearney’s high schools, the Bearcats claimed an 8-1 victory Saturday in a varsity tennis showdown.

The match was part of a triangular that included Scottsbluff, which lost to Kearney High School 12-0 and beat Kearney Catholic High School 6-3.

Alliance originally was scheduled to play KHS, but when Alliance bowed out, the meet was turned into a triangular.

The last head-to-head dual for KHS and KCHS was in 1991 and KHS hasn’t played Scottsbluff since 1982.

For KHS, the only setback during the day came when KCHS’ Blake Thiele won at No. 1 singles over Quentin Shaffer.

In doubles, KHS won every match but one by 8-0 or 8-1 scores.

“We really played strong doubles today top to bottom. All of our doubles teams played with a lot of energy and movement,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We did a great job of moving our feet and putting balls away at the net. Our teams really moved well together and looked in sync all day.”

Charlie Brockmeier and Sam Rademacher played with a lot of confidence today against two top Class B No. 1 doubles teams, according to Saulsbury.