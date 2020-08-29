Kearney High tennis team rallies to hold off McCook; Stars claim first win

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team defeated Holdrege 9-0 and McCook 6-3 in a double dual Friday afternoon at Harmon Park.
Bearcat coach Troy Saulsbury said the day was a bit of a roller coaster for his team, which lost six of last year’s top eight players due to graduation.
“We definitely had to learn how to close out a match. We started the day with an easy 9-0 sweep of Holdrege, then against McCook we got off to a 2-1 lead after doubles. We won both No. 1 and No. 2 fairly easy. I am not sure if because of our easy wins the first three rounds if we got complacent in our final round of singles with McCook.”
McCook used consistency and didn’t make unforced errors to make it tough for the Bearcats. Freshman Asher Saulsbury won 8-2 at No. 5 singles and Sam Rademacher rallied to win 8-6 in at No. 3. Carter Goff then closed out the No. 4 singles in a tie-breaker.
“Overall I hope we can use this dual to build off of. I was pleased that we were able to pull out those matches late in the match and win points and games when we needed to,” Saulsbury said.
Stars get win against Holdrege
KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic tennis team picked up its first dual win of the year, beating Holdrege 8-1 Friday afternoon in Kearney.
The Stars’ Blake Thiele, Creighton Sharp and Matt Eschenbrenner won their singles matches and Thiele and Kade Schrock won at No. 1 doubles to claim the win over a depleted Holdrege team. The Dusters defaulted in four matches and won at No. 2 doubles.
Thiele and Schrock won their No. 1 doubles match against McCook as the Stars avoided a shutout by the Bison.
The matches were part of the Kearney Quad with both visiting teams facing the Stars and the Bearcats.
KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said the Stars showed improvement following a dual loss Thursday to Grand Island Central Catholic.
Thiele and Schrock “played much stronger and communicated very well,” he said. “Their intensity was there from start to finish. We expect good things out of them the rest of the season.”
In his 8-4 win over Holdrege’s Jaxsen Karn, Sharp fell behind 4-0 before turning things around.
“Creighton changed the way he was playing by placing his shots away from his opponent and putting his volleys away instead of keeping them in play,” Fiesell said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!