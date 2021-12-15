Kearney High swimmers sweep dual with Hastings

KEARNEY — The Kearney High/Kearney Catholic swim team dominated a dual meet with Hastings on Tuesday.

The boys won 10 of the 12 events to claim a 170-95 win over the Tigers. The girls team won eight events while outscoring Hastings 185-93.

Doubles winners in individual events were Logan Arnold and Callie Bartee.

Arnold won the boys 50-yard freestyle (22.99 seconds) and 100 backstroke (58.85). Bartee won the girls 100 breaststroke (1:15.10) and the 500 freestyle (5:47.87).

Other individual winners for the boys were Ethan Kinney in the 200 freestyle (1:55.14), Alex Eifert in the 200 individual medley (2:14.04), Jackson Haffener in 100 butterfly (1:05.39), Aiden Grierson in the 100 freestyle (52.68), Ben Parks in the 500 freestyle (5:36.83) and Ben Knoell in the diving.

For the Bearcat girls, Kay Lynn Trenkle won the 200 freestyle, (2:09.06), Anai Aguirre won the 100 butterfly (1:13.37), Katy Buse won the 100 backstroke (1:07.15) and Olivia Paysen won the diving.

In the relays, Kinney, Parks, Aifert and Arnold teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:45.21). Parks, Grierson, Russell Dietz and Zeb Black won the 400 freestyle (3:36.7).

For the girls, Aguirre, Bartee, Trenkle and Buse won the 200 freestyle (1:47.75) and Laura Dietz, Ally Mercer, Trenkle and Madi Medo joined forces to win the 400 freestyle (4:09.41).