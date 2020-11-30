Kearney High swimmers happy to compete amid COVID concerns

“The boys should be pretty strong again. ... The girls lost a whole lot. They have a lot of rebuilding to do,” Bartee said.

Graduation took away individual qualifiers Jacob Nieveen, Cade Haffener and Michael Marchard from the boys team and Lauren Dillon from the girls team as well as most of the relay swimmers for the girls.

Returning state qualifiers for the boys are Ethan Kinney, Thomas Wolfe, Logan Arnold, Russell Dietz and Jake Svec as well as divers Richard Harbols and Ben Knoell.

Kinney placed 12th in the 100-yard backstroke last year and is one of Kearney’s most versatile swimmers, having qualified for state in the 200-yard individual medley.

“He’s put in so much work in the offseason and it’s really hard because COVID put a damper on practice and ways to practice,” Bartee said.

Returning state qualifiers for the girls are Kay Lynn Trenkel, Callie Bartee and Katie Philpot as well as diver Hannah Hepner.

Bartee said she hopes the divers can do well.

“Richard and Hannah have gone to state every year. I look for them to be good leaders as the younger divers develop,” she said.