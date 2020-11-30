Kearney High swimmers happy to compete amid COVID concerns

KEARNEY — Swimming may be one sport that will feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re thankful we have a season and we’re excited we get into the pool Thursday to race and dive,” Kearney coach Jane Bartee said.
The Kearney swimmers open the season with a triangular originally scheduled in Kearney that had to be moved to Hastings because of locker room availability. It’s one of the many adjustments the swim team has had to make this year.
Some invitationals have had to be canceled because they simply have too many people to put in a confined space. Some have been reduced, such as the swimming portion of the Lincoln Invitational which, on Kearney’s schedule, has become a home quad.
“Diving’s going to be OK ... I feel you can distance divers a little more,” Bartee said.
Practices are a bigger concern.
“Trying to keep everyone apart .... is very challenging. We’re trying to find ways to keep them away from each other. ... Fortunately, right now we don’t have anyone out (of action),” Bartee said.
That isn’t the only good news for the team.
Eleven individual state qualifiers return — three divers and eight swimmers.
“The boys should be pretty strong again. ... The girls lost a whole lot. They have a lot of rebuilding to do,” Bartee said.
Graduation took away individual qualifiers Jacob Nieveen, Cade Haffener and Michael Marchard from the boys team and Lauren Dillon from the girls team as well as most of the relay swimmers for the girls.
Returning state qualifiers for the boys are Ethan Kinney, Thomas Wolfe, Logan Arnold, Russell Dietz and Jake Svec as well as divers Richard Harbols and Ben Knoell.
Kinney placed 12th in the 100-yard backstroke last year and is one of Kearney’s most versatile swimmers, having qualified for state in the 200-yard individual medley.
“He’s put in so much work in the offseason and it’s really hard because COVID put a damper on practice and ways to practice,” Bartee said.
Returning state qualifiers for the girls are Kay Lynn Trenkel, Callie Bartee and Katie Philpot as well as diver Hannah Hepner.
Bartee said she hopes the divers can do well.
“Richard and Hannah have gone to state every year. I look for them to be good leaders as the younger divers develop,” she said.
Developing young competitors, both in diving and in racing, will be the biggest key for the team, which numbers 56 in all. However, 26 of those are new.
“They’re very inexperienced. We have a lot of building to do,” Bartee said. “We’ve made progress the first couple weeks, but they’re very, very young. ... It’s a waiting game to see who steps up and what they can do.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!