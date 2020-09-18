Kearney High softball team takes two from Columbus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kearney High School swept a softball doubleheader with Columbus Thursday night at Patriot Park.

The Bearcats (11-7) won the opener 5-0 with Haley Becker pitching a seven-inning, complete-game shutout allowing four hits and striking out four. She didn’t walk any.

In the second game, KHS scored three in the first, four in the second and two in the third to pull away for a 9-4 win. Bella Molina went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, a triple and four RBIs. Sophi Junker and Marisa Chamberlin added two hits each.

Pitcher Kelsey Choplin gave up three hits and struck out four to get the win.

In the first game, Junker had two hits and an RBI. Ella Kugler and Kyan Nickel had doubles.

Stars knock off McCook

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School rebounded from its loss earlier this week to beat McCook 7-4 Thursday evening at Patriot Park.

The Stars (15-2) fell behind 2-0 after 2 1/2 innings, but scored seven runs during the next three innings to take control.

KCHS had 11 hits, including a triple by Krista Lee and doubles by Lauren Marker, Liv Nore and Bralen Biddlecome.

Sydney Owen was the winning pitcher, scattering eight hits.