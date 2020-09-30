Kearney High softball delivers Hastings rare loss

HASTINGS — Sophi Junker hit two home runs and drove in five as Kearney High School defeated Class B No. 1-ranked and Hastings 10-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night.
Junker went 3 for 4 in a game where KHS had seven hits.
Marisa Chamberlin added a two-run home run and Jaylin Harsh had a double and two RBIs.
Haley Becker was the winning pitcher, scattering five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Kelsey Choplin got the save, giving up two hits in the last 2 1/3 innings.
In the second game, Hastings (24-3), ranked No. 3 in the all-class ratings, rebounded with a 15-7 victory, collecting 18 hits including three home runs and two doubles.
KHS (16-16) had 11 hits, which included a home run and a double by Kyan Nickel and doubles by Aurora Athy and Abby Heins. Nickel drove in four runs.
Saturday, Kearney High will host the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Harvey and Patriot Parks.
Stars stumble against SV/A
STAMFORD — Seventh-ranked Southern Valley/Alma held off fifth-ranked Kearney Catholic 5-3 Tuesday night in a triangular that included winless Chase County.
Southern Valley/Alma (24-8) accumulated nine hits, including a pair of home runs, while building a 5-2 lead through four innings.
KCHS’ Jacee Nore hit a solo home run, Krista Lee had a triple and Lauren Marker and Bralen Biddlecome had doubles.
The Stars (23-5) bounced back with an 18-3 win over Chase County, scoring 10 runs in the first, two in the second and six in the third.
Lee was 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Sydney Owen and Liv Nore tripled and Biddlecome doubled.
Jacee Nore was 3 for 3 with three RBIs while Liv Nore also drove in three runs.
Owen pitched the first two innings, striking out three.
On Thursday, the Stars play at Minden.
