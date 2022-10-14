Kearney High second at state tennis meet behind historic Lincoln East team

OMAHA — When Sam Rademacher's overhead smash bounced up and over the fence, Kearney High had its first state tennis tournament trophy since 1987.

The Bearcats finished one-eighth of a point ahead of Lincoln Southwest to claim the runner-up trophy, realistically the only trophy available to everyone except Lincoln East, which went undefeated at every level all year long.

"This was a great conclusion (to the season)," Kearney coach Troy Saulsbury said. "East is definitely head-over-heels dominant. ... To be second is awesome. it just shows the strength of our team that we were able to get the state runner-up trophy."

Kearney has been close, finishing fourth a couple years again and third in the early 2000s.

"It was awesome to get over that hump and get a trophy," Saulsbury said.

All four Kearney entries came home with medals.

Asher Saulsbury at No. 1 singles finished second, losing a three-set match to Lincoln East's Hunter Nelson in the finals. It was the first time this season Nelson lost a set. Nelson was responsible for all of Saulsbury's losses this year.

"Asher played really well. ... He came out and took control of the second set, started being a big-time aggressor and attacked. He hit some big-time winners," Troy Saulsbury said.

The No. 1 doubles team of Rademacher and Eli Bond finished third. Huston Cochran at No. 2 singles finished seventh and the No. 2 doubles team of Drew Welch and Fisher Bonk finished eighth.

In the team standings, East finished with 60 points to Kearney's 37.125. Lincoln Southwest was third with 37 points. Lincoln Southeast finished fourth with 33.5 points.

Kearney's one-eighth of a point came when Cochran won his seventh-place match.

"We definitely faced adversity and battle back in a lot of matches and those ended up being huge points in almost every division," Troy Saulsbury said.

Cochran had to win a tie-breaker in the first round. Welch and Bonk won a 12-10 tie-breaker. Rademacher and Bond trailed 3-0 before coming back to get the win and seal the second-place trophy.

"Each and every one of those is crucial when you win by one-eighth of a point," Troy Saulsbury said.

In Class B at Lincoln, McCook rolled to the championship, scoring 50 points to runner-up Elkhorn North's 35.75 points. From the Hub Territory, Lexington finished fifth with 29.75 points and Kearney Catholic was 14th with 10.125 points.

All four of Lexington's entries finished on the podium. Morgan Bailey and Andrew Salinas reached the finals at No. 2 doubles before losing to the top-seeded McCook entry. Dru Truax and Christopher Swartz at No. 1 doubles placed fifth while No. 2 singles player Noah Scherr finished sixth and Greysen Strauss at No. 1 singles finished eighth.

For Kearney Catholic, the No. 2 doubles team of Amir Saadi and Nash Malone finished seventh.