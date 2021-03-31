Kearney High, Kearney Catholic tennis teams win dual meets

“I was very pleased with our doubles today. The doubles really set the tone for the meet,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We served well and volleyed well in all the doubles matches. The pace of our shots helped create some free points and it kept our opponents from hitting clean returns.”

Playing their first meet in almost two years, Saulsburgy said, “Overall it was great to get back out competing. ... I feel like we were a bit nervous and tight to start our matches. But I am glad we were able to loosen up and get stronger as the match progressed. This was a great way to start the season heading into the 12-team North Platte Invitational on Thursday.”