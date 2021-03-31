Kearney High, Kearney Catholic tennis teams win dual meets

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team opened the season with a 13-0 romp over Holdrege.
The victory included six 8-0 wins, three in doubles.
“I was very pleased with our doubles today. The doubles really set the tone for the meet,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We served well and volleyed well in all the doubles matches. The pace of our shots helped create some free points and it kept our opponents from hitting clean returns.”
Playing their first meet in almost two years, Saulsburgy said, “Overall it was great to get back out competing. ... I feel like we were a bit nervous and tight to start our matches. But I am glad we were able to loosen up and get stronger as the match progressed. This was a great way to start the season heading into the 12-team North Platte Invitational on Thursday.”
KHS 13, Holdrege 0
Singles — Olivia Flood, K, def. Grace Maloley 8-0; Makenna Henning, K, def. Jenessa Landin, 8-0; Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Avery Michalski 8-2; Liz Young, K, def. Sara Nelson 8-1; Paige Moffett, K, def. Jenna Gustafson 8-0; Jessica Bamford, K, def. Hope Anderson 8-1; Emilee Anderson, K, def. Lauren Ivey 8-4; Cecilia Henning, K, def. Maycen Wilson 8-2.
Doubles — Flood/M. Henning, K, def. Michalski/Landin 8-0; Dahlke/C. Henning, K, def. Maloley/Nelson 8-0; Young/Boyd, K, def. Anderson/Gustafson 8-0; Jackson/Moffett, K, def. Wilson/Ivey 8-0; Kalb/Howard, K, def. Wilson/Ivey 8-1.
Kearney Catholic rebouns from loss to beat Adams Central
HASTINGS — Kearney Catholic turned things around in a day.
After losing to Hastings High 9-0 on Monday, the Stars beat Adams Central 5-4 on Tuesday.
“(It was) another day of battling the wind, but it is something we are learning to adjust and play with,” said KCHS coach Michelle Kennedy.
The Stars lost close matches at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles but saw opportunities to turn things around. At No. 3 doubles, Claire Rogers and Mia Homan won 8-3 and “did a great job of working together,” Kennedy said. “Mia Homan played very smart tennis today. She moved well on the court and did a great job of hustling to each ball to get it back.”
Homan, Shayla Conner, Ashton Huls and Kyleigh Seim won their singles matches to put KCHS over the top.
After back-to-back meets on the road, Kennedy said, “It will be great to hit the practice court and get to work.”
KCHS 5, Adams Central 4
Singles — Shayla Conner, KC, def. Elli Marker 8-3; Brianna Stroh, AC, def. Claire Rogers, KC, 8-1; Ashton Huls, KC, def. Emmery Huyser 8-6; Kyleigh Seim, KC, def. Madeline McDaniel 8-5; Gracie Weischman, AC, def. Makenzie Schroeder 9-7; Mia Homan, KC, def Charles Mucklow, 8-2.
Doubles — Stroh/Marker, AC, def. Conner/Huls 8-6; Huyser/Weischman, AC, def. Seim/Schroeder, 9-7; Rogers/Homan, KC, def. McDaniel/Mucklow, 8-3.