Kearney High, Kearney Catholic tennis teams sweep Gering, Scottsbluff

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls tennis team rolled to 11-0 and 12-0 wins over Gering and Scottsbluff on Monday at Kearney’s Apollo Park.
And the matches weren’t that close as the average individual score was 8-1.
“Today was a pretty dominant day for us. To only give up 22 games in 23 matches is a pretty solid day,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said.
Junior Olivia Flood, playing at No. 1 singles, won both matches 8-0.
“Olivia has really increased her net clearance and thus she is making fewer unforced errors. Instead of giving her opponent free points, her height and depth on her shot is creating more put-away opportunities for her,” Saulsbury said.
Saulsbury went deep into his roster to play extra matches and, “it was great to see these girls take advantage of their opportunity in a varsity match and play solid tennis. We really showed off our depth again today having so many girls play and win convincingly,” he said.
Kearney 11, Gering 0
Singles — Olivia Flood, K, def. Kristin Whaley 8-0; Makenna Henning, K, def. Paige Schneider 8-2; Anna Boyd, K, def. Kayle Morris 8-1; Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Aspyn Johnson 8-0; Liz Young, K, def. Maia Swan 8-0; Paige Moffett, K, def. Camille Newman 8-1; Emilee Anderson, K, def. Hanna Walker 8-1; Jessica Bamford, K, def. Hanna Walker 8-3;
Doubles — Young/Boyd, K, def. Morris/Johnson 8-1; Dahlke/C. Henning, K, def. Swan/Newman 8-1; Flood/M. Henning, K, def. Whaley/Schneider 8-2.
Kearney 12, Scottsbluff 0
Singles — Olivia Flood, K, def. Megan Bewley 8-0; Makenna Henning, K, def. Cierra Schwarzkopf 8-1; Anna Boyd, K, def. Jessica Davis 8-0; Paige Moffett, K, def. Peyton Kriewald 8-1; Emilee Anderson, K, def. Alyssa Mendoza 8-0; Jessica Bamford, K, def. Aubrey Barrett 8-0; Cecilia Henning, K, def. Abby Harveson 8-0; Marissa Kalb, K, def. Haley Thomalla 8-4.
Doubles — Young/Boyd, K, def. Schwarzkopf/Bewley 8-3; Dahlke/C. Henning, K, def. Davis/Kriewald 8-1; Flood/M. Henning, K, def. Mendoza/Barrett 8-0; Jackson/Moffett, K, def. Harveson/Thomalla 8-0.
Stars claim pair of victories
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s girls tennis team also went 2-0 Monday by beating Scottsbluff 7-2 and Gering 5-4 at Harmon Park.
Playing doubles first, Kearney Catholic got off to a 3-0 start against Scottsbluff, “a great way to start another busy week for our girls,” coach Michelle Kennedy said. “They volleyed well and were playing aggressive. Kyleigh Seim and Claire Rogers ... played great tennis together, putting the points away effectively and setting each other up great for points.”
In singles, Kennedy said the team hustled and battled for each points.
“Kyleigh Seim played great tennis today, she should be very proud of her hard work,” Kennedy said.
Following several long, tough matches with Scottsbluff, the Stars had a tougher time with Gering before edging the Bulldogs 5-4. The Stars trailed 4-2 but won the last three matches to win the dual.
Claire Rogers held on to win at No. 4 singles while Seim rallied to win in a tie-breaker at No. 5. Mia Homan won her match at No. 6 singles, 8-6. to wrap up the victory.
“Having that fight and drive lower down is what got us the win. We have such a young team and to see the work ethic in some of my younger players makes me excited about the level of hard work and drive we have developing on our team,” Kennedy said.
Today the STars will compete in the Lexington Invitational.
KCHS 8, Scottsbluff 4
Singles — Megan Bewley, S, def. Sydney Conner 8-6; Makenzie Schroeder, KC, def. Jessica Davis 8-0; Cierra Schwarzkopi, S, def. Ashton Huls 8-9 (4-7); Claire Rogers, KC, def. Peyton Kriewald 8-1; Kyleigh Seim, KC, def. Alyssa Mendoza 8-3; Mia Homan, KC, def. Aubrey Barrett 8-5; Sofia Hayes, KC, def. Haley Thowalla 6-1; Abby Harueson, S, def. Kiera Beachy 6-2.
Doubles — Conner/Huls, KC, def. Schwarzkopi/Bewley 8-4; Rogers/Seim, KC, def. Davis/Kriewald 8-0; Homan/Schroeder, KC, def. Mendoza/Barrett 8-2; Thowalla/Harueson, S, def. Hayes/Beachy 8-4.
KCHS 5, Gering 4
Singles — Kristen Whatley, G, def. Ashton Huls 8-0; Paige Schneiider, G, def. Makenzie Schroeder 8-4; Gering won by forfeit; Claire Rogers, KC, def. Aspyn Johnson 8-3; Kyleigh Seim, KC, def. Maia Swan 9-8 (7-5); Mia Homan, KC, def. Camille Newman 8-6.
Doubles — Sydney Conner/Huls, KC, def. Morris/ Johnson 8-4; Seim/Rogers, KC, def. Swan/Newman 8-5; Whaley/Schneider, G, def. Homan/Schroeder 8-0.