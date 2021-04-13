Kearney High, Kearney Catholic tennis teams sweep Gering, Scottsbluff

In singles, Kennedy said the team hustled and battled for each points.

“Kyleigh Seim played great tennis today, she should be very proud of her hard work,” Kennedy said.

Following several long, tough matches with Scottsbluff, the Stars had a tougher time with Gering before edging the Bulldogs 5-4. The Stars trailed 4-2 but won the last three matches to win the dual.

Claire Rogers held on to win at No. 4 singles while Seim rallied to win in a tie-breaker at No. 5. Mia Homan won her match at No. 6 singles, 8-6. to wrap up the victory.

“Having that fight and drive lower down is what got us the win. We have such a young team and to see the work ethic in some of my younger players makes me excited about the level of hard work and drive we have developing on our team,” Kennedy said.

Today the STars will compete in the Lexington Invitational.

KCHS 8, Scottsbluff 4