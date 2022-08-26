Kearney High, Kearney Catholic compete in quadrangular to start season

KEARNEY — Kearney High began its season Friday in a home quadrangular with Kearney Catholic, Holdrege and McCook at Harmon Park.

KCHS had its second outing, after opening its season with a dual at Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday.

Kearney High started off the day hot against Holdrege, winning 12-0 without dropping a single game.

“It’s always good to have your first match,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “After three weeks of banging against each other, it’s always nice when you can finally go out and compete against some other teams. It’s exciting for the season to get rolling now.”

The intensity ramped up against McCook, but the Bearcats still won 10-2. While several KHS players stood out, one of them made the biggest impact on the group.

“Sam Rademacher did an excellent job of setting the tone,” Saulsbury said. “Sam jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead and this really springboarded the rest of the team.”

The only two losses for KHS came with Drew Welch losing to Payton Dellevoet 8-5 in singles, along with Welch and Aydan Nelson in doubles to Dellevoet and Joel Miller 8-4. While the team had positive results in its first meet, they still have more work to do before their next matches.

“I was very pleased with how dominant we were in our singles matches,” Saulsbury said. “The team did a great job of staying consistent and forcing McCook into errors. We need to get more aggressive in our doubles play, however, especially with the doubles invite in a week.”

With a dual at Grand Island Thursday and a home invitational on Sept. 3, the Bearcats are looking to see more work from the athletes in the days to come.

“I want to see them competing,” Saulsbury said. “It’s who is going to step up, who gets stronger as the pressure maybe grows in a match and who raises their level of play when it’s crunch time or a big point. Those are the things we’re really looking for, is who’s really going to step up and compete.”

Kearney CatholicAfter getting the first match out of its system Thursday, KCHS came out less nervous and more prepared on Friday. The score didn’t always go in their favor while facing McCook and Holdrege, but the Stars showed a lot of competitiveness.

“We played in Grand Island and you could definitely tell we had some first match of the season jitters,” Kearney Catholic coach Marshall Dorr said. “Not all of them, but a lot of those are gone, so it’s really nice to see them try to settle in and find that confidence.”

In doubles, one pair stood out for the Stars, while another athlete has made strides in singles during the early stages of the season.

“Tate Shoemaker and Oliver Sharp have done pretty well together,” Dorr said. “Will Hogland was our win against McCook and he’s really come a long way already this year. I’m really pleased with what I’m seeing out of that.”

The Stars will be playing again today (Saturday) at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite.

“I’m really excited to be back out here,” Dorr said. “It’s great for competition to start. I enjoyed the first couple weeks of practice, but I’m ready for the actual matches.”