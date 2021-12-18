 Skip to main content
Kearney High, Kearney Catholic basketball squads victorious on the road
Kearney High and Kearney Catholic basketball teams were on the road on Friday, and all four left with wins.

The Bearcats kept Norfolk High winless. The girls won 41-29, and the boys won 88-60. After a close first half, where the KHS girls (3-2) had an early edge at 24-20, they outscored Norfolk 27-9 in the second half.

For the boys, Kearney ended its three-game slump in their win over the Panthers. Kaden Miller went off as he led the Bearcats with 33 points. He had 23 points in the first half while the Bearcats had a big lead at 42-25. Kearney now improves to 2-3 and hopes to get to .500 when they travel to Columbus today (Saturday).

The Kearney Catholic girls were in middle of dogfight, similar to their game against Ravenna. This time, the Stars came out on top.

The Stars girls edged Hastings High 48-45 and improves to 5-1. Liv Nore led the Stars with 16 points, including knocking down some free-throws to close the game. Ashley Keck had 11 points. In the third quarter she hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to end the third.

The Kearney Catholic boys continue to roll over their opponents, and the Tigers weren’t any different.

KCHS led 26-9 at the half and defeated the Tigers, 53-33. KCHS remains unbeaten at 6-0. Brett Mahony became Kearney Catholic’s all-time leading scorer after dropping 19 against the Tigers.

Stars boys are back at Hastings College today (Saturday) for the Heartland Hoops Classic. Kearney Catholic will face Omaha Skutt at 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Stars host Boone Central before going on holiday break.

Friday’s Hub Territory Basketball Highlights

GIRLS

—Hannah Stewart poured in 22 points to lead Loomis to a 45-29 win over Ansley/Litchfield. KayLee Rohde had 12 of the Spartans’ 29 points.

— Shelton jumped to 28-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, beating Red Cloud 69-44.

BOYS

— Elm Creek held Bertrand to eight points in the second half on the way to a 43-29 victory. Carter Erickson led the Buffaloes with 15 points.

— Three Amherst players scored in double figures as the Broncos cruised to a 61-45 win over Axtell. Tayje Hadwiger led the Broncos with 14 points. Nolan Eloe added 13 and Scout Simmons scored 10. All their points came in the first three quarters as they built a 20-point lead. Brennan Runge led Axtell with 13 points.

