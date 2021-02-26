Kearney Cathyolic boys dominate Cozad, advance to district final Monday against Central City

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys basketball team was the one putting up haymakers Thursday night against Cozad at Cope Coliseum.
The Stars dismantled the Haymakers, 59-27, advancing to the district finals and improving to 22-2 while extending their win streak to 14.
The Stars have eased their way to district finals by outscoring their opponents 140-60 in sub-districts.
They dominated in every phase of the game right from the jump when they started with a 7-0 lead. Three-pointers were falling all night for the Stars as they shot 10 of 20 from behind the arc. The Stars were strong in the front court as they outrebounded the Haymakers 34-13.
“I was really pleased ... offensively,” KCHS’s coach Bob Langan said. “I thought we attacked early and we were aggressive early. We shot the ball with confidence and rebounded. ... I was pretty pleased offensively and I thought our kids performed the game plan pretty well defensively.”
Cozad was almost nonexistent throughout the first half, only putting seven points. Langan went deep into his bench at the start of the second quarter. It was a running clock once the Stars had a 52-14 lead.
Cozad had no player reach double figures, but was led by Jacob Weatherly with nine points.
“That’s kind of our starters,” Langan said. “If we don’t come out or don’t play very well offensively like we did against Adams Central, that defense is always going to keep us in the game. I thought Garrett (Schmaderer) did a good job handling their point guard keeping them out of their offense. (Logan) O’Brien did a good job on Weatherly. He can really get going, and I’m proud of our guys ... doing what we know how to do.”
Brett Mahony filled the stat sheet. The 6-foot-4 junior recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Garrett Schmaderer and Blake Thiele had eight points each. Dylan Merz and Turner Plugge each had six. Schmaderer and Jaden Seier also had a solid night with five boards each.
“I thought another big thing was, we knew that they were going to some 1-3-1, and I told them if they came out in it and you’ve got an open look, take it and go crash the boards. I think that first possession ... We had five or six offensive rebounds, which was demoralizing (for Cozad),” Langan said.
The Stars knocked down five of their final six three-pointers in the second half. Senior Kegan Bosshamer, who’s been battling an ankle injury all week, saw some minutes in the third quarter and knocked down a corner-three.
According to Langan, Bosshamer should be a full go for the rest of the postseason, which begins at 7 p.m. Monday when the Stars host Central City at Cope Coliseum.
KCHS 59, Cozad 27
Score by Quarters
Cozad (8-16)6 1 14 6 — 27
KC (22-2)21 17 21 0 — 59
Cozad: Jacob Weatherly 9, Evan Thome 5, Nolan Wetovick 4, Tag Sassali 3, Nathan Engel 3, Cord Chytka 2, Jacob Engel 1.
Kearney Catholic: Brett Mahony 18, Garrett Schmaderer 8, Blake Thiele 8, Dylan Merz 6, Turner Plugge 6, Logan O’Brien 4, Mason Mandernach 4, Kegan Bosshamer 3, Jaden Seier 2.