Kearney Cathyolic boys dominate Cozad, advance to district final Monday against Central City

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys basketball team was the one putting up haymakers Thursday night against Cozad at Cope Coliseum.

The Stars dismantled the Haymakers, 59-27, advancing to the district finals and improving to 22-2 while extending their win streak to 14.

The Stars have eased their way to district finals by outscoring their opponents 140-60 in sub-districts.

They dominated in every phase of the game right from the jump when they started with a 7-0 lead. Three-pointers were falling all night for the Stars as they shot 10 of 20 from behind the arc. The Stars were strong in the front court as they outrebounded the Haymakers 34-13.

“I was really pleased ... offensively,” KCHS’s coach Bob Langan said. “I thought we attacked early and we were aggressive early. We shot the ball with confidence and rebounded. ... I was pretty pleased offensively and I thought our kids performed the game plan pretty well defensively.”

Cozad was almost nonexistent throughout the first half, only putting seven points. Langan went deep into his bench at the start of the second quarter. It was a running clock once the Stars had a 52-14 lead.

Cozad had no player reach double figures, but was led by Jacob Weatherly with nine points.