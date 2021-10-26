Kearney Catholic's Stars sweep Minden, face Gothenburg in sub-district final

KEARNEY — Monday night of the opening round of the Class C1-10 Sub-District Tournament was a clean sweep with the Kearney Catholic and Gothenburg High School volleyball teams remaining.

Both teams took care of business in their bracket and won in three sets.

The Stars were the main event as they took on Minden. The Whippets started the first round with a 3-0 victory over Cozad, 25-18, 25-3, 25-10.

The Stars were victorious in all three sets against Minden that has been on a roll before the postseason as they won six of the last seven matches.

Stars coach Kris Conner was impressed with the growth of the Whippets since their meeting at the Gothenburg tournament last September, led by their freshman sensation Mattie Kamery.

“Our game plan was to control Mattie on the outside and keep her away,” Conner said. “She did a good job for them, that’s for sure.”

When the Stars were on the verge of a double-digit lead, Minden would crawl back to make it a tighter ball game in the first two sets. After the Stars claimed set No. 1, Minden got rolling and would tie the set five times. The Stars had game-point until Minden put up three points to only trail 24-23. An attacking error by the Whippets gave the Stars a 25-23 win.