Kearney Catholic's Stars sweep Minden, face Gothenburg in sub-district final

KEARNEY — Monday night of the opening round of the Class C1-10 Sub-District Tournament was a clean sweep with the Kearney Catholic and Gothenburg High School volleyball teams remaining.
Both teams took care of business in their bracket and won in three sets.
The Stars were the main event as they took on Minden. The Whippets started the first round with a 3-0 victory over Cozad, 25-18, 25-3, 25-10.
The Stars were victorious in all three sets against Minden that has been on a roll before the postseason as they won six of the last seven matches.
Stars coach Kris Conner was impressed with the growth of the Whippets since their meeting at the Gothenburg tournament last September, led by their freshman sensation Mattie Kamery.
“Our game plan was to control Mattie on the outside and keep her away,” Conner said. “She did a good job for them, that’s for sure.”
When the Stars were on the verge of a double-digit lead, Minden would crawl back to make it a tighter ball game in the first two sets. After the Stars claimed set No. 1, Minden got rolling and would tie the set five times. The Stars had game-point until Minden put up three points to only trail 24-23. An attacking error by the Whippets gave the Stars a 25-23 win.
“You’ve got to know when it’s in your wheelhouse,” Conner said. “You got to know when to put the ball away, and you got to know when to play smart. We talked about last night as far as hitting some open spots against the defense, and it allowed us to score some easier points. I’m proud of the guys and their efforts. “
In the third, the Stars led by as many as eight points before Minden cut the lead to 17-15. The offense opened up more, which sealed the win for the Stars. Callies Squiers landed the .600 mark with the final point at 25-19, finishing the night with eight kills and two serving aces. Ashley Keck showed her dominance like she has all year as she led with 22 kills and added 12 assists and 18 digs.
“We saw a glimpse of what we’re looking like from mid-September,” Conner said. “We’re getting there. We’ve just got to be patient and let the chips fall. I thought we had some people who played and stepped up like Callie Squiers. She did a great job trying to get consistent. She hit over .600, so it’s good to see.”
Gothenburg is coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Broken Bow and will square off against the Stars tonight in the sub-district final. Conner sees the similarities in the Swedes and expects to be challenged as the winner will advance to the district final on Saturday.
“They are quick. They run the floor well, and they spread the team well,” Conner said. “We definitely have to play our game up. We’re similar in a way when it comes to athleticism on both sides, and ball control. It’s going to be a good game.”