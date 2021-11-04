Kearney Catholic's Stars must avoid turnovers in clash with Wahoo

“We just have to know where they are,” Harvey said. “They are an aggressive, stunting, blitzing defense, so we have to be able to handle that throughout the game because they are doing what they have to do. ... We just have to know where they are blitzing. They love to blitz just like we do, and they’re going to bring it. We just have to pick it up.”

The Warriors are a predominately run team as they have 2,104 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

KCHS struggled to stop Boys Town’s starting running back TJ Covington last week as he rushed for 126 yards. The Stars are likely to deal with four Wahoo running backs along with their front five.

“We like our chances. Boys Town was extremely athletic. Wahoo is going to be athletic — not as the same as Boys Town — but very athletic like their running back, No. 4 (Colin Ludvik),” Harvey said. “He’s compacted and shifty, thick and tough to bring down. So, it will be similar to (Covington) from last week.

“They also have a couple of guys up front that block pretty well. They are going to run right at us, and they want to establish the run, and it is going to come down to the defense. Who is going to keep each other out of the end zone for the most part? It’s going to be a defensive battle.”