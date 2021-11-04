Kearney Catholic's Stars must avoid turnovers in clash with Wahoo

WAHOO — While the Kearney Catholic volleyball team focuses on the state semifinals in Lincoln, the football team has a job to do 30 miles north on Friday as the Stars face Wahoo in the Class C1 state quarterfinals.
The Stars are coming off an impressive shutout victory over Boys Town in the first round of the playoffs, where they won in all phases. Head coach Rashawn Harvey hopes to continue that momentum and return home as a semifinalist.
Wahoo is no stranger to winning traditions, and they have a state title and perfect record to prove it. The Warriors were state champions in 2019, and in the last seven years they consistently have been contending for the state title and found ways to make it out of the first round.
Kearney Catholic faced Wahoo in two of those seven years and are 1-1 in those two meetings.
“They’ve been there, and we need to understand that they’ve been there, been through it, and they are going to be well-prepared for the playoffs Friday night,” Harvey said.
Wahoo entered as the No. 10 seed and is coming off a 24-13 victory over Auburn last week. The biggest challenge for the Stars will be to take care of the football. The Warriors can create turnovers in different ways defensively. They collected 22 total this season, and 16 of them were interceptions. Four defenders have more than one interception for the Warriors.
“We just have to know where they are,” Harvey said. “They are an aggressive, stunting, blitzing defense, so we have to be able to handle that throughout the game because they are doing what they have to do. ... We just have to know where they are blitzing. They love to blitz just like we do, and they’re going to bring it. We just have to pick it up.”
The Warriors are a predominately run team as they have 2,104 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.
KCHS struggled to stop Boys Town’s starting running back TJ Covington last week as he rushed for 126 yards. The Stars are likely to deal with four Wahoo running backs along with their front five.
“We like our chances. Boys Town was extremely athletic. Wahoo is going to be athletic — not as the same as Boys Town — but very athletic like their running back, No. 4 (Colin Ludvik),” Harvey said. “He’s compacted and shifty, thick and tough to bring down. So, it will be similar to (Covington) from last week.
“They also have a couple of guys up front that block pretty well. They are going to run right at us, and they want to establish the run, and it is going to come down to the defense. Who is going to keep each other out of the end zone for the most part? It’s going to be a defensive battle.”
The game is set for 6 p.m. kickoff.