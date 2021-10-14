Kearney Catholic's softball season ends after Yutan/Mead's quick start

HASTINGS — The Kearney Catholic softball team couldn’t stop the Yutan/Mead’s batters, and it sent the Stars packing after four innings.

The Stars fell to the Patriots, 15-4, during the second day of the Class C State Softball Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. The Stars’ season comes to an end.

The Stars don’t typically give up runs early on, but the Patriots, who only had one run against Malcolm in their opening round, was ahead 6-0 in the first two innings.

Leading the Patriots, now 30-6, was their lead-off slugger Shaylynn Campbell, who went 4 for 4 at the plate and knocked a pair of two-run homers.

“We knew that they have six really good hitters,” KCHS coach Syd Tidwell said. “Their batting averages were over .400 so we knew we had to be there pitching-wise. As far as I’m concern, they were. There was not a lot you can defend with a team like that. They played the best that they could with the situation.”

During the third inning, Kami Kaskie relieved starting pitcher Bralen Biddlecome with the attention of keeping the Patriots guessing at the plate. The Patriots were not phased.