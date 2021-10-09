 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Catholic's Riley Grieser hits paydirt at Adams Central
0 Comments

Kearney Catholic's Riley Grieser hits paydirt at Adams Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS — Second-ranked Kearney Catholic shocked Adams Central with three first-quarter touchdowns and went on to beat the Patriots, 41-12.

Riley Grieser blasted the Adams Central defense with rushing touchdowns of 2, 9 and 3 yards and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brett Mahony.

Mahony scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 2 yards.

Grieser finished with 173 yards on 19 carries and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the first half.

Sixth-ranked Adams Central scored both of its touchdowns after the Stars had put 34 points on the board.

  • Minden blocked a Cozad extra point in the third quarter and that proved to be the difference as the Whippets defeated the Haymakers 14-13. Carter Harsin scored on a 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and Jose Ciprian kicked the extra point to provide the winning margin. Harsin completed 7 of 16 passes for 83 yards. Rylan Holsten was Minden’s leading rusher with 28 yards on seven carries.
  • Silver Lake cruised to a 67-12 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. The Falcons’ touchdowns came on a 60-yard run by Gaige Ritner and and 62-yard run by Lucas Linden. Ritner finished with 22 carries for 118 yards as well as 12 tackles.
  • Amherst held off a fourth-quarter Ravenna rally to win 28-24. Quentyn Frank ran for 180 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Broncos. Reilly Fisher passed for one touchdown and intercepted a pass for another.

For Ravenna, Zach Lewandowski and Trey Anderson connected for three touchdown passes. Lewandowski was 16 of 26 passing for 226 yards. He also ran for 73 yards. Anderson caught eight passes for 148 yards.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News