Kearney Catholic's Riley Grieser hits paydirt at Adams Central

HASTINGS — Second-ranked Kearney Catholic shocked Adams Central with three first-quarter touchdowns and went on to beat the Patriots, 41-12.

Riley Grieser blasted the Adams Central defense with rushing touchdowns of 2, 9 and 3 yards and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brett Mahony.

Mahony scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 2 yards.

Grieser finished with 173 yards on 19 carries and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the first half.

Sixth-ranked Adams Central scored both of its touchdowns after the Stars had put 34 points on the board.