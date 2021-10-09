Kearney Catholic's Riley Grieser hits paydirt at Adams Central

HASTINGS — Second-ranked Kearney Catholic shocked Adams Central with three first-quarter touchdowns and went on to beat the Patriots, 41-12.
Riley Grieser blasted the Adams Central defense with rushing touchdowns of 2, 9 and 3 yards and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Brett Mahony.
Mahony scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 2 yards.
Grieser finished with 173 yards on 19 carries and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the first half.
Sixth-ranked Adams Central scored both of its touchdowns after the Stars had put 34 points on the board.
- Minden blocked a Cozad extra point in the third quarter and that proved to be the difference as the Whippets defeated the Haymakers 14-13. Carter Harsin scored on a 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and Jose Ciprian kicked the extra point to provide the winning margin. Harsin completed 7 of 16 passes for 83 yards. Rylan Holsten was Minden’s leading rusher with 28 yards on seven carries.
- Silver Lake cruised to a 67-12 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. The Falcons’ touchdowns came on a 60-yard run by Gaige Ritner and and 62-yard run by Lucas Linden. Ritner finished with 22 carries for 118 yards as well as 12 tackles.
- Amherst held off a fourth-quarter Ravenna rally to win 28-24. Quentyn Frank ran for 180 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Broncos. Reilly Fisher passed for one touchdown and intercepted a pass for another.