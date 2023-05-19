LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic's Kit Schrock forced McCook's Carsyn Craig to a third set Friday afternoon, but couldn't get over the hump.
In the third-place match in No. 2 singles at the Class B Nebraska High School Tennis Championships, Craig prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 to take third place, while Schrock was fourth. Both finished where they were seeded prior to the tournament at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
Schrock, who finished the year with a 30-7 record, lost to Elkhorn North's Sophia Jones (29-2) in Friday morning's semifinals, 6-3, 6-3. Jones went on to win the bracket helping her team cruise to the team championship with 53 points. Omaha Skutt was a distant second with 36.5 points and Omaha Duchesne-Acadamy finished third with 35 points.
The Stars' No. 1 doubles team, Kyleigh Seim and Claire Rogers, finished sixthin their bracket. After losing in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Seim and Rogers, who were seeded ninth, defeated fourth-seeded Paulina Fomicheva and Ella Schutte of Elkhorn 9-7 then lost to sixth-seeded Paulina Gilgenast and Leila Ayoub of Omaha Omaha Duchesne, 8-3, in the fifth-place match.
The Elkhorn North pair of Camryn Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf, who defeated Seim and Rogers on Thursday, went on to win the bracket.
Bearcats' Heacock fifth at No. 1 singles
In Class A in Omaha, Kearney High finished ninth, scoring 19 points, as singles players Emma Heacock placed fifth and Emilee Anderson finished eighth.
Heacock, who was seeded sixth, defeated Lincoln Southwest's Natalie Thompson 8-5 Friday morning then beat fourth-seeded Cecilia Ulrich of Lincoln Pius X 8-5. Heacock finished the year with a 29-6 record.
Anderson, who was seeded eighth, lost to fourth-seeded Ellen Crotzer of Omaha Marian, 8-1, on Friday morning, then lost to seventh-seeded Katelyn Denker of Fremont, 8-4.
Elkhorn South won Class A with 40.25 points. Millard North was second with 36.25 and Lincoln East and Omaha Marian tied for third with 37.75.