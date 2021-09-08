Kearney Catholic's Keck hits 1,000th career kill in Stars win over South Loup

KEARNEY — When Ashley Keck ripped a spike to the floor for her 1,000th career kill, it was about the last bit of suspense left in Tuesday night’s match.

The Stars (5-0) already had carved up South Loup (2-3), leading 11-3 in the third set on their way to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-13 victory.

It was the 16th kill of the match for the 5-11 senior, who was honored before the match, along with setter Sydnee Conner and libero Josie Denney, as part of senior night festivities.

Exactly where Keck ranks among the Stars’ elite is unknown.

“I don’t have it off the top of my head but I’ll be digging tomorrow through the records,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “There aren’t a lot of kids who reach that level, so that’s exciting for her to get to that point and she’s still got a few more to add to it.”

Keck finished with 16 kills and two ace serves, scoring nearly as many points as the South Loup team that combined for 12 kills, three aces and four blocks.

The Stars finished with 39 kills with 6-foot freshman Aibrey Mandernach adding six while Sydnee Conner had five kills to go with five ace serves and 27 assists.