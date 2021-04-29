Kearney Catholic's Jhordy Solares a rising ‘Star’ but he shuns the spotlight

“We made a huge climb,” Solares said. “We would’ve been a strong team last year because we didn’t have any seniors at all.”

Soccer was Solares’ first love, but there weren’t any soccer programs in his area. It was not until later in his early teens when he played for Arram after merging with Gibbon and Amherst to build the soccer program at Kearney Catholic. Despite not being at the school with his KCHS teammates, he still stays connected with them whenever they are on the soccer field.

“We just come together and make it work and have the season that we are having,” Solares said. “It’s great, and we want to carry it in the postseason. It’s been crazy how we get along with each other and build chemistry in a couple of weeks, couple of months. It’s been great.”

Due to the pandemic, Solares didn’t get to play his freshman year. After the cancellation of the spring season, Solares remained active by playing in local soccer tournaments in the fall, and basketball in the winter. Once basketball season was over, he would reach out to some of his KCHS teammates and put in some fieldwork together.