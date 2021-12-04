Kearney Catholic's Ashley Keck’s double-double gives Stars 47-32 victory over Sutton

“We know that our defense is going to be typically pretty good, and if we continue to do that, it’s going to turn defense into offense. Credit to the kids for playing hard,” Petri said.

The Stars continued the run to 15 until Sutton hit a three-point shot. Their Stars’ defense continued to put pressure on Sutton as they struggled offensively. A three-pointer made by Lexi Keim gave the Stars their largest lead of the game at 35-21.

“We try to emphasize that at practice, trying to look at other options that we have offensively, and they did a great job on that,” Petri said.

Kate Griess kept Sutton alive as a three-pointer, and two free-throws cut the lead to 8. She led the Fillies with 16 points. Most came from her shooting from behind the arc. Keck’s last-minute basket ended the quarter to give the Stars a 37-29 lead.

What slowed the Stars down was fouling as they went over the limit with nine total. However, time was on the Stars’ side as they led 43-31 with 3:29 left to play. Kearney Catholic held Sutton to one field goal in the fourth quarter.

Kearney Catholic will be at Holdrege for their first road game today (Saturday) at 3:45 p.m.