Kearney Catholic's Ashley Keck’s double-double gives Stars 47-32 victory over Sutton
Kearney Catholic's Ashley Keck's double-double gives Stars 47-32 victory over Sutton

Lexi Keim

Kearney’s Lexi Keim gains control of a loose ball as Sutton’s Kate Griess defends. Kearney Catholic defeated Sutton, 47-32.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Ashley Keck is double for the trouble for opponents this season.

On opening night, Keck picked up a double-double Friday as the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team defeated Sutton, 47-32. Sutton drops to 1-1 and the Stars are at 1-0. Keck finished the night with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Keck was also a force defensively, gathering some steals and putting the Stars in transition.

“Obviously, she’s kind of the go-to girl this year, and we just have to rely on preserving the board like we did last year,” Stars coach Rick Petri said. “We have a mix of kids when you know some games it might be somebody else will make a lot of shots or gets a steal for a layup or does the little things, but she’s quick, she pushes the ball, and those are things we like to see.”

Jenna Kruse was also in double figures with 10 points. Callie Squiers added seven points and six boards.

Sutton depended on its three-point shots that got them an early lead in the first quarter. The Stars got aggressive defensively, forcing 10 turnovers in the second quarter, holding the Fillies to five points. The Stars ended the half on a 9-0 run to give them a 24-18 lead.

Keck put up 11 points in the first half.

“We know that our defense is going to be typically pretty good, and if we continue to do that, it’s going to turn defense into offense. Credit to the kids for playing hard,” Petri said.

The Stars continued the run to 15 until Sutton hit a three-point shot. Their Stars’ defense continued to put pressure on Sutton as they struggled offensively. A three-pointer made by Lexi Keim gave the Stars their largest lead of the game at 35-21.

“We try to emphasize that at practice, trying to look at other options that we have offensively, and they did a great job on that,” Petri said.

Kate Griess kept Sutton alive as a three-pointer, and two free-throws cut the lead to 8. She led the Fillies with 16 points. Most came from her shooting from behind the arc. Keck’s last-minute basket ended the quarter to give the Stars a 37-29 lead.

What slowed the Stars down was fouling as they went over the limit with nine total. However, time was on the Stars’ side as they led 43-31 with 3:29 left to play. Kearney Catholic held Sutton to one field goal in the fourth quarter.

Kearney Catholic will be at Holdrege for their first road game today (Saturday) at 3:45 p.m.

Girls Friday regional highlights

— S-E-M had three players in double figures, but only scored 34 points, and still defeated Wilcox-Hildreth by 10 points. Abbie Rohde led the Mustangs with 11 points. Mattie Beattie and Mikah O’Neill had 10 each. Adi McFarland didn’t score, but collected 13 rebounds and blocked four shots. Wilcox-Hildreth had similar woes with Claire Ortgiesen scoring 12 points and Sarah Jensen 10 points.

— Overton improved to 2-0 with a 53-44 win over Loomis. JoLee Ryan led the Eagles with 15 points while Maeli Meier had 12 and Kenzie Scheele 11. Meier finished with six steals. For Loomis, Georgia Crandall finished with 18 points and Hannah Stewart had 12.

— Axtell girls jumped to a big first-half lead and went on to beat Bertrand 51-24. Lexie Eckhoff had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. E. Johnson added 11 points and Jesse Bertrand chipped in 10. Kenzy Drain scored eight points for Bertrand.

— Gibbon squeaked by Central City 23-

