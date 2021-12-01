Kearney Catholic wrestlers hungry for success

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic wrestling is making strides.

As the Stars prepare for their first invitational, coach Kenny Luther is looking to identify some of his latest talents this season.

Kearney Catholic had one state qualifier last year in Chris Feldner, who placed third. He has moved on but Luther expects to see some more state qualifiers this season.

“I don’t know how to explain this, but they have an idea in their heads, and they are kind of hungry because they like the sport,” Luther said.

The Stars return four seniors. Luther, a longtime KCHS assistant now the head coach, also mentioned season-ending injuries played a role last year, and he is excited to have a healthy group that could win matches.

“(They are) conditioning until they are stronger,” Luther said. “They have been in the weight room a lot. I know they weren’t on the mat last year, but they were up here watching and learning, where they could’ve just blown it off, you know, but they were up here learning because they want to do this.”

Jake Masker is one of the four seniors who could be a factor in his weight class for the Stars. The 250-pound lineman is coming off a successful football season.