Kearney Catholic wins district softball crown

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic will make a return to the state softball tournament.
The Stars rode the reliable pitching arm of Bralen Biddlecome, a clutch home run by Krista Lee and solid fielding around the diamond to beat Highway 91 (Howells, Dodge, Clarkson, Leigh, 5-1 and 7-2, Friday afternoon at Patriot Park in the best-of-three Class C district final.
It will be the Stars’ third straight appearance in the state tournament after beating a team that they’d never played in the four-year history of the program.
“I was actually really nervous. I didn’t know what to expect from these guys. We never heard of them,” said KCHS senior shortstop Liv Nore. “We had to kind of scout them out, ... but I think we did well in the end. We pushed through, finally got the bats going and had a successful day.”
Coach Sydnee Tidwell also came into the game without much knowledge of the Cyclones, who finished the year 21-11.
“We’ve never heard of these guys. We didn’t have much for scouting and they’re scrappy ... so I’m really glad that we played the way that we did,” she said.
Both games were close until the last couple innings when Kearney Catholic (29-6) took charge.
In the first game, Lee delivered the key blow in the bottom of the fifth inning with a one-out home run that broke a 1-1 tie. It was the second straight inside pitch she saw from pitcher Jaedyn Ratzlaff and she knew when she hit it that it had a chance to get out over the left-field fence.
“I knew it would be close, but I was running because I said, No matter what, I have to get going,” she said. “My (first-base) coach told me that it was gone, and I was super excited.”
One out later, Nore walked and Biddlecome tripled over the head of the center field. Biddlecome then came home on a dropped third strike when the catcher overthrew first base.
In the second game, batting in the top of the inning, the Stars batted around in the seventh inning after leading only 3-2.
Biddlecome handled the pitching duties in both games, despite battling a head cold.
“That’s old news for Bralen, she’s used to that. She pitches most of our innings we play,” Tidwell said. “She’s sick. She’s pretty sick, and came out today and you wouldn’t have known if she was or not.”
Until the late rallies, Tidwell admitted she had some butterflies while coaching in her first district final.
“It was awfully nerve-wracking. I haven’t felt this nervous in a really long time. I was pacing in the dugout, the girls were nervous. It was just a tight spot so it was hard to pull ourselves out of it, but good teams can do that,” Tidwell said.
The girls were nervous, too. They’ve felt the pressure since finishing second in last year’s state tournament.
“We had a big target on our back. I know a lot of teams wanted to get back at us and beat us, but I think we did a very good job this year of just staying high and just playing it game by game,” Nore said.
The bracket for the state tournament will be announced after the district finals scheduled for today (Saturday).