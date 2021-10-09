Kearney Catholic wins district softball crown

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic will make a return to the state softball tournament.

The Stars rode the reliable pitching arm of Bralen Biddlecome, a clutch home run by Krista Lee and solid fielding around the diamond to beat Highway 91 (Howells, Dodge, Clarkson, Leigh, 5-1 and 7-2, Friday afternoon at Patriot Park in the best-of-three Class C district final.

It will be the Stars’ third straight appearance in the state tournament after beating a team that they’d never played in the four-year history of the program.

“I was actually really nervous. I didn’t know what to expect from these guys. We never heard of them,” said KCHS senior shortstop Liv Nore. “We had to kind of scout them out, ... but I think we did well in the end. We pushed through, finally got the bats going and had a successful day.”

Coach Sydnee Tidwell also came into the game without much knowledge of the Cyclones, who finished the year 21-11.

“We’ve never heard of these guys. We didn’t have much for scouting and they’re scrappy ... so I’m really glad that we played the way that we did,” she said.

Both games were close until the last couple innings when Kearney Catholic (29-6) took charge.