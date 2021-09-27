Kearney Catholic wins championship at Aurora invite; area volleyball roundup

AURORA - The Stars (18-1) defeated Waverly in the championship after beating Crete and Bennington in earlier matches. All three were straight-set wins.
In the championship, Kearney Catholic beat Waverly 25-14, 25-22 with Ashley Keck pounding 15 kills to go with two ace serves. Callie Squiers had 23 set assists and three aces.
In beating Bennington 25-14, 27-25 in the semifinals, Keck had 10 kills and two aces. Margaret Haarberg and Londyn Carnes had four kills each while Squiers had 17 assists.
In a 25-13. 25-18 win over Crete in the first round, Keck had nine kills, Aibrey Mandernach had four and Carnes had three. Keck also had four aces.
- Overton (14-4) finished third at the Sutherland Invitational, beating North Platte St. Pat’s 18-25, 25-18, 25-23 in the consolation final. Overton’s Jolee Ryan finished with 18 kills and Natalie Wood had 11. Ryan had two blocks and Ashlyn Florell had 38 set assists.
In a 25-14, 21-25, 26-28 loss to Chase County in the semifinals, Ryan had 19 kills, Kenzie Scheele had nine and Wood had eight. Wood also had five ace serves and Florell had 30 assists.
In a 25-21, 25-16 win over South Loup in the first round, Ryan had 10 kills, Scheele eight and Wood six. Wood had three ace serves and Scheele two. Scheele also had four blocks and Florell had 27 assists.
- Minden (13-7) went 2-1 at the Holdrege Invitational beating Ravenna 25-21, 25-14 and Scottsbluff 25-18, 22-25, 26-24 and losing to McCook 25-23, 26-24.
In the win over Scottslbuff, Minden’s Mattie Kamery had 10 kills and 14 assists. Mariah Lempke had seven kills and two blocks. Maylee Kamery also had seven kills.
Mattie Kamery had eight kills and 14 assists in the win over Ravenna while Sloane Beck amd Maylee Kamery had seven kills each.
Against McCook, Mattie Kamery had seven kills and Beck had six.
- Bertrand (11-5) defeated Giltner and Pleasanton in a triangular, giving coach Lisa Mason coaching wins 501 and 502.
In a 25-11, 25-23 win over Giltner, Johanna Ford had 10 kills, two ace serves and a block. Sadie Maloley added eight kills and Aislin Kidder had 24 assists.
In a 25-21, 27-25 win over Pleasanton, Emma Brown had eight kills, Jordan Hilmer had seven and Ford had six. Ford also had two blocks and Kidder had 21 assists.