Kearney Catholic wins championship at Aurora invite; area volleyball roundup

AURORA - The Stars (18-1) defeated Waverly in the championship after beating Crete and Bennington in earlier matches. All three were straight-set wins.

In the championship, Kearney Catholic beat Waverly 25-14, 25-22 with Ashley Keck pounding 15 kills to go with two ace serves. Callie Squiers had 23 set assists and three aces.

In beating Bennington 25-14, 27-25 in the semifinals, Keck had 10 kills and two aces. Margaret Haarberg and Londyn Carnes had four kills each while Squiers had 17 assists.

In a 25-13. 25-18 win over Crete in the first round, Keck had nine kills, Aibrey Mandernach had four and Carnes had three. Keck also had four aces.

- Overton (14-4) finished third at the Sutherland Invitational, beating North Platte St. Pat’s 18-25, 25-18, 25-23 in the consolation final. Overton’s Jolee Ryan finished with 18 kills and Natalie Wood had 11. Ryan had two blocks and Ashlyn Florell had 38 set assists.

In a 25-14, 21-25, 26-28 loss to Chase County in the semifinals, Ryan had 19 kills, Kenzie Scheele had nine and Wood had eight. Wood also had five ace serves and Florell had 30 assists.

