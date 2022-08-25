Kearney Catholic well-prepared for road opener at Doniphan-Trumbull

KEARNEY — In Kearney Catholic’s first game back in Class C2, it goes on a business trip to Doniphan-Trumbull, a team eager to prove itself after a 3-6 outing.

While the drop down in classification isn’t a concern for the Stars, the focus has been keeping a clear mind and countering a hungry Cardinal team eager to make a first-week splash.

“What we always say is ‘can you weather the storm?,’” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said. “The home team is always jacked up and ready to go. They might hit a big play early, but how do we respond?”

One area in particular Harvey has focused on to weather the storm in practice is special teams, as he is wary of Doniphan-Trumbull’s history of running gadget plays, two-point conversions and surprise onside kicks. By forcing them to prepare for every eventuality, Harvey hopes his team will handle whatever comes its way.

Offensively, the Cardinals pose a threat to Kearney Catholic’s 3-4 front with a spread offense, as the gaps up front are susceptible to attacks.

“They’ll force you to play the entire width of the field,” Harvey said. “They’re going to throw in some different sets, some power sets. They cause you to be very aware of their formations, and if you don’t align correctly they’ll hit you big with some big plays.”

The Stars will also need to prepare for an experienced quarterback in Jaedan Williams, who started all nine games for Doniphan-Trumbull in 2021, and Kearney Catholic coaches expect him to improve in 2022. Williams is a talented athlete, and plays free safety on defense. The goal is to contain him and mix up the looks on defense to keep him off-balance.

Offensively, the Stars have prepared for three- and four-man defensive line formations. The offensive line has adjusted, Harvey said, where there will be more doubles in a four-man front, and the guard blocks different players depending on the front.

The offensive line will feature a lot of newcomers for Kearney Catholic, giving the unit its first in-game test. Juniors Garrett O’Hare and Logan Roggasch and senior Quinten Hogeland will lead the front on Friday.

Throughout the line and the team, the players have been holding each other accountable for mistakes, which is important as the first game experience rolls around for the team. They know that if a mistake happens in-game, the best route is to have a short memory and move on to the next play.

With new faces in a new class playing a new opponent, Kearney Catholic has prepared to be the best it can be, and be ready for everything.

Kickoff Friday night is at 7 p.m.