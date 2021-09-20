 Skip to main content
Kearney Catholic volleyball remains undefeated after winning Gothenburg invite
Kearney Catholic volleyball remains undefeated after winning Gothenburg invite

GOTHENBURG — Kearney Catholic improved to 13-0 by winning the Gothenburg Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Stars beat St. Paul 25-17, 24-26, 25-16 in the final with Ashley Keck swinging for 11 kills while Sydney Conner had eight kills to go with 23 assists. Aibrey Mandernach had four blocks.

The Stars also beat York 25-21, 25-27, 27-25 in the semifinals, and Gothenburg 25-22, 25-18 in Saturday’s first round.

In pool play on Friday, Kearney Catholic beat Ogallala 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, Aurora 25-18, 25-22 and Minden 25-17, 25-17.

Keck had 16 kills against York and 15 kills against Gothenburg. Conner had a total of 58 assists in the two matches.

