KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic volleyball set the foundation of success a year ago, and now has it sights set on new heights.

The Stars turned in a great 25-9 record, before bowing out to Grand Island Central Catholic in the first round of state tournament.

Luckily for Kearney Catholic, that roster only had one senior, libero Jenna Kruse.

This year, eight seniors lead the way, with six having significant varsity experience.

The height up front is again a strength with 6-foot setter Callie Squiers, 6-foot outside hitter Aibrey Mandernach and 6-foot-2 middle blocker Londyn Carnes.

“We have some girls with good height and those that aren’t quite as tall have decent jumping ability,” Kearney Catholic head coach Kris Conner said. “We’re really excited about our front line, its about finding the right combination and working on our timing.”

Carnes continues to improve, being one of the team’s most dangerous weapons. A main focus of any game is to give her the opportunity to play her game.

Mandernach is a versatile player, playing all three positions up front, which is huge for the rotation through the ebbs and flows of the season.

Squiers has elite knowledge of the game, understanding the concepts and theories behind the game down.

“She’s got a good selection, she’s got a lot of opportunities where she could go, so that makes it fun as a setter,” Conner said. “She’s going to have three or five that she can go to,”

Joining the towering front line, the top notch athletes of outside hitter Margaret Haarberg and middle blocker Payton Dzingle maintain their spots in the rotation.

Haarberg has worked on adding new shots to her arsenal, further her effectiveness on offense over the summer.

Dzingle has “exploded” this summer, per Conner.

“She’s going to be tough to stop up the middle when we get her the ball,” Conner said. “She’s doing some great things offensively, it always comes down to passing like any other year,”

On the back line, libero Maleigha Johnson gained experience at the position when Kruse was playing on the right side, before a switch midseason.

In the offseason, she’s improved her passing ability, stayed steady with ball control and plays her role well with a good demeanor.

Jenna Bosshamer will fill the role of defensive specialist, preparing to see playing time after a productive summer.

With a deep, talented roster, state is within its sights again, as long as the team keeps up the hard work in practice.

“Its important for this team to trust each other, rely on each other,” Conner said. “They’re having fun together on and off the court. This group has as much potential as any other team we’ve had to get there to the end, they just have to believe on themselves and their teammates,”

Over the summer, the team put in work, including a 13-4 record at the top ten tournament.

That helps prepare the team for a competitive conference and district, with the area full of good teams.

The experience has only brought the team closer together, with the team’s chemistry continuing to peak before the season. The tight-knit, competitive group has Conner ready for the season to start.

“The sky is the limit for them,” Conner said. “There’s many different pieces to the puzzle and slowly we’re getting it put together, so we’re excited to see where we’re going to be in November.”