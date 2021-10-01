Kearney Catholic tops Ord in four sets

ORD — Kearney Catholic bounced back from a first-set loss to beat Ord 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12 Thursday night.

Ashley Keck scored 19 kills for the Stars while Margaret Haarberg had nine kills. Haarberg also served up three aces and Aibrey Mandernach made three blocks.

Callaie Squiers had 37 set assists.

— Overton picked up a pair of big wins, defeating Alma 18-25, 25-15, 25-21 and Southwest 25-14, 23-25, 25-22.

Against Alma, JoLee Ryan cut up the Cardinal defense with 16 kills while Natalie Wood had 13 kills. Wood also had two blocks.

Against Southwest, Ryan had 14 kills, Kenzie Scheele had 11 and Wood had 10. Scheele hit .556 with 11 kills in 18 attacks and one error. Ryan added three blocks while Ashlyn Florell had 39 set assists and three ace serves.

— Hi-Line slipped by Elm Creek 25-21, 25-19 with Ansley Williams tagging nine kills. Adysen McCarter led Elm Creek with eight kills while Avery Sindt had seven kills and two blocks.

Elm Creek also lost to Pleasanton 25-15, 25-19 with Sindt tallying nine kills and Halie Knapp and Denise Hunt had five kills each. Sindt also had two blocks.