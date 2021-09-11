Kearney Catholic survives upset bid by Wildcats

ST. PAUL — Kade Uelman caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Brett Mahony with 7 minutes, 12 seconds left in the game Friday night as Kearney Catholic survived an upset bid by St. Paul, 14-7.

The Stars (3-0) had trouble finding the end zone, fumbling at the 3-yard line in the first quarter and getting stymied at the 1-yard-line in the fourth.

Kearney Catholic scored on a 15-yard pass from Mahony to Riley Grieser in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead but St. Paul (0-3), deploying a wishbone scheme for the first time this year, came back to tie the score in the second quarter.

“We had to make some adjustments there,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said.

Grieser finished with 134 yards on 26 carries and Mahony was 13 of 20 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns.