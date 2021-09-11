 Skip to main content
Kearney Catholic survives upset bid by Wildcats
ST. PAUL — Kade Uelman caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Brett Mahony with 7 minutes, 12 seconds left in the game Friday night as Kearney Catholic survived an upset bid by St. Paul, 14-7.

The Stars (3-0) had trouble finding the end zone, fumbling at the 3-yard line in the first quarter and getting stymied at the 1-yard-line in the fourth.

Kearney Catholic scored on a 15-yard pass from Mahony to Riley Grieser in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead but St. Paul (0-3), deploying a wishbone scheme for the first time this year, came back to tie the score in the second quarter.

“We had to make some adjustments there,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said.

Grieser finished with 134 yards on 26 carries and Mahony was 13 of 20 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Area football results

  • Gaige Ritner rushed for 250 yards on 15 carries and scored six touchdowns to lead Wilcox-Hildreth to a 50-15 win over Meridian. Graiden Ritner had eight carries for 112 yards and a touchdown while Logan Knaus had eight tackles.
  • Gibbon rolled to a 40-14 win over Hershey, utilizing the 1-2 punch of running backs Braden Miller and Jesus Hernandez. Miller rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Hernandez gained 143 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown. Chance Yockey led the defensive effort with 15 tackles.
  • Pleasanton’s Treven Wendt scored three special teams touchdowns — a 75-yard kickoff return and punt returns of 67 and 51 yards — as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 with a 60-23 win over Overton. Kray Kingston ran for 108 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries for the Bulldogs. Overton’s Wyatt Ryan had five catches for 115 yards and a 79-yard touchdown. Quarterback Braiden Fleischman completed 15 of 29 passes for 253 years.
  • Adams Central limited Minden to 136 yards of total offense in a 41-13 win over the Whippets. Nick Conant rushed for 110 yards on 14 carries.
  • Reece Vinzant gained 71 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns as Bertrand defeated Ravenna 27-14. Zach Lewandowski rushed for 88 yards for the Bluejays and Wil Fiddelke ran for 81.
