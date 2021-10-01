Kearney Catholic survives defensive bout with Broken Bow

The Indians had opportunities to tie the game but could not stay out of their own way. Penalties were an issue early on for Indians, especially getting flagged for five falst starts. Kearney Catholic’s defense was just as effective but had a hard time stopping Broken Bow on short-yardage runs on third and fourth down. The Indians mostly ran the football, but had some tricky passing plays that kept the Stars on their toes.

In the second quarter, Carson Murphy caught an interception midway through the second quarter. Broken Bow played aggressively and took a few gambles on fourth down, which succeeded in the first half when they went 2 for 2. But the Indians couldn’t find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter, which tied the game at six with less than four minutes to play.

After a kickoff return that set the Stars up at the 50, the Stars depended on the running attack of Mahony and Grieser. With time on their side, the Stars ran the ball well enough to get McBride in position for a 33-yard field with 17 seconds left, which he nailed.

“I try to treat it like a regular practice, regular field goal,” McBride said. “I knew the boys would block for me. It was a good snap and hold. Just put it through like it was nothing.”