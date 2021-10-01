Kearney Catholic survives defensive bout with Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW — Kearney Catholic was caught in the middle of a defensive dogfight at Broken Bow on Thursday.
It was not the sharpest performance for the Stars, but their undefeated streak will see another day as Max McBride’s game-winning field goal clinched a 9-6 win over the Indians. The Stars are now 6-0 for the first time since 2014.
Head coach Rashawn Harvey expected Broken Bow to be challenging because of its physicality. He also admitted that the Indians were bigger and better in person than on film and Kearney Catholic’s offense only put up a total of 143 yards.
“Defensively, they had a great scheme tonight that kind of confused our line with some things at times in how they lined up on their front line,” Harvey said. “They did little things differently in the secondary than what we saw all season, but I’m proud of our kids in how we responded.”
Despite their struggles, the Stars were on the board first. Brett Mahony connected with Garrett Schmaderer in a deep-ball pass that set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Riley Grieser. Grieser was flagged for spiking the ball after he scored, turning the PAT into a 35-yard kick instead of the usual PAT distance.
Unfortunately, the Stars almost shut down by having zero yards of passing in the second half.
“We could not get off cover one,” Harvey said. “That was the challenge for us tonight. We dropped passes, ran wrong routes. We don’t sugarcoat it to our kids. That’s not how we get better.”
The Indians had opportunities to tie the game but could not stay out of their own way. Penalties were an issue early on for Indians, especially getting flagged for five falst starts. Kearney Catholic’s defense was just as effective but had a hard time stopping Broken Bow on short-yardage runs on third and fourth down. The Indians mostly ran the football, but had some tricky passing plays that kept the Stars on their toes.
In the second quarter, Carson Murphy caught an interception midway through the second quarter. Broken Bow played aggressively and took a few gambles on fourth down, which succeeded in the first half when they went 2 for 2. But the Indians couldn’t find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter, which tied the game at six with less than four minutes to play.
After a kickoff return that set the Stars up at the 50, the Stars depended on the running attack of Mahony and Grieser. With time on their side, the Stars ran the ball well enough to get McBride in position for a 33-yard field with 17 seconds left, which he nailed.
“I try to treat it like a regular practice, regular field goal,” McBride said. “I knew the boys would block for me. It was a good snap and hold. Just put it through like it was nothing.”
Harvey was pleased despite only the limited amount of offense they had to produce. Winning on defense and special teams was something Harvey would never expect that much in his last years with the program.
“I have been around Kearney Catholic for a long time,” he said. There has been a lot of years, defensively, we could have folded with that type of physical football game. Our kids responded tonight. They stiffen their backs many times. Yeah, we gave up the fourth-down plays that could have been turned over in our possession, but our kids kept fighting and fighting, and they responded. “
With an extra day of rest, the Stars are back on the road next Friday at Adams Central. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.