Kearney Catholic starts 2-0 in Centennial Conference tourney

KEARNEY — After losing the first set to Archbishop Bergan, Kearney Catholic needed a spark.
Josie Denney delivered.
Denney served a streak of seven straight points, including four aces, that triggered a 25-27, 25-17, 25-15 victory for the Stars in pool play at the Centennial Conference Tournament Thursday night at Cope Coliseum.
“She was amazing tonight,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “She had such good velocity on the ball and good contact. When she wasn’t getting an ace she was getting them out of system so she put the team on her back tonight.”
Denney tacked on another ace early in the third set as the Stars (23-3) got off to a 2-0 start in the tournament. They also beat Bishop Neumann 17-25, 25-22, 25-18.
But the first-set losses in both matches had Conner somewhat disappointed.
“We have to get going sooner out of the gate. We talk about it but we don’t do it,” she said. “We’re kind of learning our lesson in the first sets of these matches.”
Throughout most of the match with Bergan (16-8), the Stars were on the attack, tallying 50 kills, eight aces and four blocks for 62 of their 75 points.
Ashley Keck was the main weapon for the Stars. The 5-11 junior led the way with 15 kills while Jill Collins had 10 and Bailey Spangler had nine.
“Jill seemed to get better as the match went along. She was maybe a little anxious and over running at first. Then, by the end, she was starting to get on top of the ball and put down some nice shots,” Conner said.
Against Neumann (7-10), Keck had 10 kills and Spangler had eight.
Keck also had three ace serves and Collins had five blocks.
The tournament continues Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic with a couple of more pool play matches before moving to the seeded matches.
Kearney Catholic is the second seed in the tournament.
The Stars are looking for their first conference championship since leaving the LouPlatte Conference where they were a perennial champion.
“This is something we’ve wanted to have happen for a few years, so it’s nice to get a couple wins in the conference tournament,” Conner said. “We just want to get to the final. It’s been awhile … and we’ve never been to the final in this conference.
“They can do it. We have the talent. They just have to put the minds to it.”
In other matches Thursday night:
n Minden’s Maylee Kamery had seven kills and Sarah Hultquist had three blocks in a 25-12, 25-10 loss to Broken Bow. In a 26-24, 25-22 loss to Ogallala, Kamery had six kills and a block and Hultquist had two blocks.
n Ashley Brown had 14 kills to lead Elm Creek to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 win over Gibbon. Maci McCarter contributed seven ace serves and five kills and Skylar Gronewold had three ace serves.
n Overton’s Hailey Fleischman had 14 kills and five blocks and Kenzie Scheele scored four ace serves and seven kills in the Eagles’ 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 win over Ansley/Litchfield. Carli Bailey led the Spartans with eight kills and a block.
n Tenley Hadwiger had seven kills and teammates Jaelyn Potts and Hannah Herrick had six each for Amherst in a 25-19, 25-12, 25-19 loss to Pleasanton.
@HubSports_Buck
