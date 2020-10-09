Kearney Catholic starts 2-0 in Centennial Conference tourney

“Jill seemed to get better as the match went along. She was maybe a little anxious and over running at first. Then, by the end, she was starting to get on top of the ball and put down some nice shots,” Conner said.

Against Neumann (7-10), Keck had 10 kills and Spangler had eight.

Keck also had three ace serves and Collins had five blocks.

The tournament continues Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic with a couple of more pool play matches before moving to the seeded matches.

Kearney Catholic is the second seed in the tournament.

The Stars are looking for their first conference championship since leaving the LouPlatte Conference where they were a perennial champion.

“This is something we’ve wanted to have happen for a few years, so it’s nice to get a couple wins in the conference tournament,” Conner said. “We just want to get to the final. It’s been awhile … and we’ve never been to the final in this conference.

“They can do it. We have the talent. They just have to put the minds to it.”

In other matches Thursday night: