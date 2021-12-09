Kearney Catholic Stars’ Riley Grieser lives in the moment at running back

“It’s like playing with all of your friends,” Grieser said. “Pretty much it was what it really was. It’s been the best feeling ever because we trusted each other. We still trust each other. I knew they had my back, and I had their back. Like no matter what happens, I just felt like we were all together and we’re going to win every game. “

Grieser does have aspirations to play at the college level. He may not have any official offers yet but he is keeping his options open. Whichever school he chooses, he made it clear that education comes first.

“I have got to consider the fact that I’m going to college to get my degree,” Grieser said. “I always wanted to play for Nebraska, but maybe that might not turn out so I have to play somewhere else, and I’ll be open to it.”

After football, he plans on going to dental school with hopes of becoming a dentist.

“I’ve always liked teeth and all that,” Grieser said. “I think it’s just kind of cool. Like people would get grossed out looking at the mouths and get grossed out like that, but I don’t know, I just don’t mind oral health. I kind of liked it.”