Kearney Catholic Stars’ Riley Grieser lives in the moment at running back

KEARNEY — Riley Grieser has a career goal of becoming a dentist and, just like the way he takes care of his teeth, he’s also good at taking care of of his Kearney Catholic teammates, too.
Grieser has played running back since his sophomore year, and in only one year as a starter, he is in the record books after rushing for 1,702 yards and 19 touchdowns, which is the most yardage in a single season in school history. Grieser’s physical rushing attack made him the Stars’ workhorse offensively and was a key for the Stars finishing the season with an 11-1 record.
“Riley was a key component of our success in the last two years,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “As a senior, he earned the position of a unit leader for running backs and linebackers and did a fantastic job applying our ‘R-factor’ system. Riley’s practice behavior, along with the behavior of the offensive line, equated to a phenomenal experience as our running back this year. Setting the new standard of our single-season rushing record will be an experience Riley will never forget.”
Grieser considered this season to be a success despite coming up short in the Class C state football semifinals. The Stars lost to Columbus-Lakeview High School, which went on to win the state championship 10 days later. Grieser is saddened that he wasn’t able to make it to the state finals, but he’s proud of the result in the effort the Stars made all year.
“The goal was to make it to the state championship and win it, but we fell short, but otherwise like our motto going into this season was ‘Crest for Respect,’ and I definitely feel like we earned our respect, which a lot of people didn’t think we were going to do as well, but as a whole team, we came together, and we played really well,” Grieser said. “We were 11-1. That’s pretty good for the most part.”
Grieser mentioned that his coaches have been an influence throughout his high school career. He would say that Dave Colling whipped him into shape during the offseason and made him a better running back. He also thanked Rick Moses for humbling him with his constructive criticism. Yet, Harvey was the person he admired the most.
“Coach Harvey is a really good motivator,” Grieser said. “He changed me a lot. He’s a really wise man, and I love listening to his talks.”
Grieser averaged 7.1 yards a carry and 141.8 yards per game. His best game was opening night against Wood River/Shelton, when he rushed for a season-high 245 yards and almost matched it against Minden but was one-yard short. Grieser received all-league and all-district honors. While Grieser gets most of the credit for the Stars offensive output, he’s the first to say he couldn’t do it without his offensive line, in which four of the five linemen are seniors.
“It’s like playing with all of your friends,” Grieser said. “Pretty much it was what it really was. It’s been the best feeling ever because we trusted each other. We still trust each other. I knew they had my back, and I had their back. Like no matter what happens, I just felt like we were all together and we’re going to win every game. “
Grieser does have aspirations to play at the college level. He may not have any official offers yet but he is keeping his options open. Whichever school he chooses, he made it clear that education comes first.
“I have got to consider the fact that I’m going to college to get my degree,” Grieser said. “I always wanted to play for Nebraska, but maybe that might not turn out so I have to play somewhere else, and I’ll be open to it.”
After football, he plans on going to dental school with hopes of becoming a dentist.
“I’ve always liked teeth and all that,” Grieser said. “I think it’s just kind of cool. Like people would get grossed out looking at the mouths and get grossed out like that, but I don’t know, I just don’t mind oral health. I kind of liked it.”
Grieser surely will be missed, along with a good number of seniors who will be graduating. As the Stars are likely to rebuild a new group, Griser left with a message for next year’s team as he departs from KCHS.
“You have just got to enjoy the moment while it lasts,” Grieser said. “Even if you lose, you’ve still got to be happy. I’m happy with the result that we had. Sure, I’m sad that the season is going away, but I’m also thankful for the memories I made. I’m thankful for the coaches and my teammates from the past, and it’s so many to be thankful for.”