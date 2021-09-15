Kearney Catholic Stars remain unbeaten at home after going 2-0 in triangular

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With two outs left, the Swedes made a comeback attempt plating three runs off four hits as they trailed 10-5. Kami Kaski made her first appearance as a reliever for Bralen Biddlecome in the final two innings. It was a bit shaky at first for the sophomore pitcher.

“When I came to pitch, I was really nervous coming in,” Kaski said. “When I got a walk or something, it felt really good for my teammates to pick me up, and I knew they were behind my back.”

The more Kaski pitched, the better she got. She was comfortable after her first strikeout. The Stars shut out the Swedes in the top of the sixth. Kaski did enough to give Briddlecome another win in the circle.

“When my coaches encouraged me to fix the things that I wasn’t working on, and when I fix them, it ended up going a lot better for me, and I started to throw more strikes and that really helped,” Kaski said.