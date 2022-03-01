Kearney Catholic Stars qualify for state, dominate Chadron

OGALLALA — Kearney Catholic had everything going its way Monday night — a blistering offense, a smothering defense and a keen sense of purpose.

It all crushed Chadron.

Steadily pulling away from the opening tip, the Stars defeated the Cardinals 77-37 in the Class C1 district final at Ogallala. The win sends the Stars to the state tournament for the third straight year.

“Yeah, it’s nice to get to state the third year in a row,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “It’s just a different feeling than that first year when these guys were sophomores, beating Bishop Neumann, there was a lot of excitement. Last year, a home crowd, there was a lot of excitement. This year, there’s a little excitement but we still have our eyes on the prize.”

The Stars’ focus showed from the beginning. The Cardinals hit a 3-pointer and got the ball inside for two to go ahead 5-3. The next basket they made, a 3-pointer, only tied the score. By the end of the quarter, Kearney Catholic had a 23-13 lead.

The 10-point margin grew to 20 at halftime and 31 by the end of the third quarter.

The running clock took effect with more than two minutes left in the game.

“I thought we did a nice job of coming out and attacking offensively,” Langan said. “And then, defensively, they hit a few shots early but after that we really locked down and did some different things that helped us out.”

Chadron couldn’t get the ball inside with any success. Eight of the Cardinals’ baskets came from beyond the 3-point arc. Dawson Dunbar and Justin Alcorn led Chadron with nine points each. They had five 3-pointers between them.

“When you have this many seniors that play, they know what to expect for games like this. I thought they did a good job with the scouting report and getting up in the passing lanes and forcing some tough shots and getting them out of their comfort zone, Langan said. “I was worried about (Alcorn). On film, he was an attacker. He could get hot,” Langan said. “And I was worried about their guards because ... it looked like on film like they were confident shooters.”

They never showed their confidence, but Kearney Catholic seniors Brett Mahony, Garret Schmaderer and Turner Plugge took dead aim at the basket.

Mahony had 10 points by the end of the first quarter. He had 19 at halftime and went to the bench midway through the third quarter with 25 points.

Plugge scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half and Schmaderer ended up with another 14 points.

“We wanted to play with pace; get up and down, make it a track meet. Another thing was bust-out dribbles. If you get that defensive rebound and you’re comfortable, just rip it and go,” Langan said.

Kearney Catholic will take a 25-1 record to the state tournament and their postseason run has included wins by 36-, 30- and 40-point margins. The 65-29 win over Gothenburg came about with Mahony on the sidelines.

“Our seniors realize that it’s coming toward the end and then, playing that game without Brett, I know it wasn’t great, but in the long run that might help us out because I think ever since then, and after the Adams Central game, Garrett’s been more aggressive, Turner’s been more aggressive, Mason (Mandernach) has been himself, (Dylan) Merz been more aggressive,” Langan said. “Just having those seniors coming out, knowing that we have to make five guys guard our five guys and make it tough.”

Bearcats end season with loss to Omaha North North 68, Kearney 48

Mason Strong had 22 points and nine rebounds and Rondale Thomas added 16 points as Omaha North (15-10) defeated Kearney High 68-48 in the A1 District semifinals.

Jack Mundorf and Parker Wise led Kearney with 14 points apiece. Kearney High finished the year with a 12-11 record.