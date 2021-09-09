Kearney Catholic Stars not overlooking St. Paul's Wildcats

KEARNEY — Rashawn Harvey is not one to downplay a team and he expects his Kearney Catholic football team not to either as they head back on the road to face St. Paul High School.

“We got to make sure that we don’t go there and don’t overlook the team even though they’re 0-2,” Harvey said. “They are no slouches, and we can’t mentally treat them like that just because they are 0-2. They are a team that is hungry and looking to get into the win column. It’s nothing better for them to get a win over the Stars ...”

St. Paul has lost some firepower on both sides of the ball from last year. Not only did they beat the Stars last year, but the Wildcats went on to play in the state semifinals.

St. Paul had to replace Elijah Larson, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season and now is playing at Missouri Southern. Tommy Wroblewski was another loss for the Wildcats as he plays for Wyoming as a long snapper. Harvey still believes that St. Paul has the talent that could give his Stars some problems.

“They fly around on their skilled positions on defense,” Harvey said. “So we’ve got to be able to know where they are and some of the coverages they ran last year. They got some key guys that are burners that could get behind us. We have to not allow them to make big plays.”