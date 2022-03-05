Kearney Catholic Stars making third straight trip, face rematch with Wayne

KEARNEY — Yes, Kearney Catholic’s boys remember the Wayne Blue Devils.

They met in the first round of the state tournament last year, and it didn’t go well for the Stars.

“Like last year, I feel good about (the draw). I know our kids will be fired up to play them again,” Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan said.

The Stars will get their rematch with the Blue Devils at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Devaney Center.

Langan said he’s seen newspaper clippings in the locker room this week that recount last year’s 59-52 Wayne victory and offer a stark reminder of what awaits if there’s a misstep at the state tournament.

Kearney Catholic didn’t get off to a good start in that game, and the Blue Devils took advantage of some mismatches to isolate players on one side who were then able to get to the basket.

Kearney Catholic corrected those situations in the second half, but Wayne held on to win. Langan believes the Stars will be ready this year.

“I thought we were the better basketball team last year, but we didn’t shoot the ball well,” he said. “They do a lot of the same stuff they did last year. ... They still have their guards and they’re trying to get the ball inside a little bit more, which I think helps us out a little more with our size.”

Langan said rebounding will be one key to the game, as well as controlling the pace. He expects Wayne will be one of the better rebounding teams the Stars will face this year and the Blue Devils will try to control the tempo while the Stars will push it.

Kearney Catholic heads to the state tournament riding a streak of three convincing postseason victories, as well as three of its highest scoring games. A short pause in the season after the Centennial Conference Tournament gave the Stars a chance to work on some shortcomings in practice. That work has apparently paid off.

“The more we get to playing games, the cleaner our games get,” Langan said.

The Stars have another streak which isn’t as encouraging. They’ve lost their last six state tournament games, with their last win in the 2004 championship game.

This year’s seniors have been part of the last three first-round losses.

“Our seniors are our leaders and they’re the most mentally tough group we’ve had since I’ve been at Kearney Catholic,” Langan said. “Our kids using (recent state tournament performances) as motivation more than anything.”

With the expanded state tournament, Kearney Catholic has prepared a long-range plan to get to the championship. Langan said the team will travel down and back on Tuesday, getting an extra night at home in their own beds.

They will also have the chance to practice at home if they win their first-round game.

“It will be nice to have day in between for rest and preparation,” Langan said.