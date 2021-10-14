Kearney Catholic Stars hope to extend perfect season

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic football team showed its dominance with another impressive road victory over Adams Central on Friday.

Now back home, they look to keep their perfect season alive as they host Holdrege at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Stars’ defense remains superior after only allowing 14 points to the Patriots and averaging 8.3 points allowed for the year. Last Friday it was the offense that made their case after putting up 41 points on Adams Central.

Running back Riley Grieser went off with a 185-yard performance and four touchdowns in 20 carries.

“Our O-line opened up holes for him all night, and even Adams Central came out on defense with something we didn’t expect,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “At the start of the game, they were a three front, and they came out in a four front. For our O-line to quickly adjust to that right off the back was awesome.”

Already a workhorse in the backfield, he hit the 1,000-yard mark for the year.. Kearney Catholic has had a running back rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons.

“At some time, he had to be his own best blocked,” Harvey said. “He did a great job getting yards after contact, but the majority of the night, he was clean.”