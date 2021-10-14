Kearney Catholic Stars hope to extend perfect season

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic football team showed its dominance with another impressive road victory over Adams Central on Friday.
Now back home, they look to keep their perfect season alive as they host Holdrege at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Stars’ defense remains superior after only allowing 14 points to the Patriots and averaging 8.3 points allowed for the year. Last Friday it was the offense that made their case after putting up 41 points on Adams Central.
Running back Riley Grieser went off with a 185-yard performance and four touchdowns in 20 carries.
“Our O-line opened up holes for him all night, and even Adams Central came out on defense with something we didn’t expect,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “At the start of the game, they were a three front, and they came out in a four front. For our O-line to quickly adjust to that right off the back was awesome.”
Already a workhorse in the backfield, he hit the 1,000-yard mark for the year.. Kearney Catholic has had a running back rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons.
“At some time, he had to be his own best blocked,” Harvey said. “He did a great job getting yards after contact, but the majority of the night, he was clean.”
Holdrege is entering Friday’s game at 2-5. The Dusters are in a three-game losing streak, but two of those losses were one-possession games, including a 20-16 defeat to Broken Bow last Friday. Harvey is not the one to overlook his opponent, and he expects his Stars to do the same.
“Holdrege is a dangerous team,” he said. “If you look at their record, you think they are not very good. Holdrege, I think, lost by seven to Cozad, and they were up against Broken Bow from my understanding in that game. If you watch those films, you say, ‘Hey, they were ahead of those games. Even the Minden game kind of got away from them when you watch the film, but they are a great, physical, fast football team. Their style of defense is similar to ours, so they can give us some fits.”
The Stars defense will have to deal with the Dusters’ Jackson Heinrichs. The junior quarterback has thrown for 814 yards and rushed for 455 yards with 10 touchdowns.
“He is very dangerous,” Harvey said. “We have to keep him contained and kind of box him in, and we’ve got to tackle well when it comes to playing him. You can’t go for a big hit because he is shifty, and he’ll make a move on you and make you look silly. Next thing you know, he’s 30 yards down the field. So that’s what we’re working on this week. Just being able to come up there, power you’re feet down and don’t go for the big hit and just keep him boxed in.”