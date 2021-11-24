Kearney Catholic Stars hope mix of height, experience betters record

KEARNEY — They have depth. They have size. They have experience.
Those three attributes give head coach Rick Petri a reason to be excited about this year’s Kearney Catholic girls basketball team as he enters his 25th season with the Stars. After a 10-14 record last season, Petri expects his girls to take a step forward.
Starting with depth and experience, Petri returns four of his five starters and five more players who saw a ton of minutes last season. The Stars have three seniors on the squad and Petri expects some young players could see some playing time as the season develops.
Figuring out what he wants in his rotation could be a good problem to have.
“I think we have five kids who have started at one game or another,” Petri said. “We had eight kids that played. I think with our depth, we have an opportunity to be better than we were last year. For us, it’s going to come down to putting the ball into the basket.”
The Stars also have a combination of length, size and athleticism that could help the Stars take a step forward, knowing that half of the players on the roster played volleyball and are 5-foot-10 or taller.
“We probably have as much size as we’ve had in a long time,” Petri said. “That doesn’t mean that we’re going to change what we do up and down on the floor. I know these kids like to get up and down the floor, and I don’t see that changing.”
Ashley Keck returns for her final year after coming off a successful volleyball season. Soon to be a Concordia University bulldog, Keck, who averaged 10.5 points last year, is not bothered by the transition from volleyball to basketball.
“It’s not too bad,” she said. “It’s a different group of seniors, and I love playing basketball with these two, and I think it’s a bit more conditioning.”
The Stars will have Kyla Reifenrath back in the lineup after dealing with a shoulder injury. Liv Nore and Jenna Kruse provide guard play for the Stars. Nore, who is typically an outside shooter, believes defense will be their strength and hopes to improve on scoring on transition.
“We kind of struggled to get to the hoop, but we like to push the floor a lot,” Nore said. “Sometimes it doesn’t go in, but we try and we hustle. We are pretty quick, and we have height this year, so I hope we could use that and get some post moves this year.”
The Stars might see a level of improvement this year and goals of playing in state tournament for the first time since 2016, where KCHS was a state runner-up. However, it will not be a walk in the park in Class C1, having to deal with teams like Hastings St. Cecelia, Adams Central, Broken Bow and Lincoln Lutheran. Yet, the Stars will be challenged right from the jump as they open the season against Sutton on Dec. 3.