Kearney Catholic Stars hope mix of height, experience betters record

KEARNEY — They have depth. They have size. They have experience.

Those three attributes give head coach Rick Petri a reason to be excited about this year’s Kearney Catholic girls basketball team as he enters his 25th season with the Stars. After a 10-14 record last season, Petri expects his girls to take a step forward.

Starting with depth and experience, Petri returns four of his five starters and five more players who saw a ton of minutes last season. The Stars have three seniors on the squad and Petri expects some young players could see some playing time as the season develops.

Figuring out what he wants in his rotation could be a good problem to have.

“I think we have five kids who have started at one game or another,” Petri said. “We had eight kids that played. I think with our depth, we have an opportunity to be better than we were last year. For us, it’s going to come down to putting the ball into the basket.”

The Stars also have a combination of length, size and athleticism that could help the Stars take a step forward, knowing that half of the players on the roster played volleyball and are 5-foot-10 or taller.