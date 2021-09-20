 Skip to main content
Kearney Catholic Stars get second in North Platte tourney after shutout
Kearney Catholic Stars get second in North Platte tourney after shutout

NORTH PLATTE — Kearney Catholic advanced to the championship game of the North Platte Invitational softball tournament on Saturday, but ran into a buzzsaw with North Platte, losing 14-0.

The Bulldogs (18-6), ranked No. 8 in Class A, have mercy-ruled their last seven opponents.

Kearney Catholic (19-4) reached the finals by beating Gering 4-1 and Lexington 9-4.

Carleigh Eurek, Liv Nore and Alexis Keim had two hits each for the Stars in their win over Gering (18-6).

Bralen Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, striking out five and scattering six hits while throwing a seven-inning complete game.

In the win over Lexington, Nore went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Krista Lee, Kami Kaskie and Alexis Keim had two hits each.

Biddlecome again went the distance, striking out seven.

