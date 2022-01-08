 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney Catholic Stars end GICC's 17-game win strak
Merz in traffic

Kearney Catholic’s Dylan Merz goes for a rebound between a pair of Grand Island Central Catholic players Friday night at Grand Island. The Stars defeated the Crusaders, 49-41.

 Josh Salmon

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s defense made up for struggles on the free-throw line during Friday’s highly ranked showdown against Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Class C-1 No. 3-rated Stars held the C-2 No. 1 Crusaders to an 11-for-29 performance from the floor to claim a 49-41 victory Friday.

That snapped the 17-game winning streak by the defending C-2 state champions, who also had two of their four losses last season come at the hands of Kearney Catholic.

Stars coach Bob Langan said preparation and execution led to slowing down GICC (9-1).

“Our scout guys did a fantastic job getting us ready all week for this, so hats off to them,” he said. “Then hats off to our guys that get into the game and executed that game plan for us. I thought we did a really nice job finding shooters and then when we had to help and rotate, it seemed like if (Isaac) Herbek or (Marcus) Lowry had an open shot, our next guy rotated over and we were fine.”

Central Catholic’s biggest run of the game was six points in the fourth quarter after it had fallen behind 41-26. GICC struggled mightily from outside, missing on its first nine 3-point attempts.

“They’re really good. They get up and guard you,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “(Garret) Schmaderer and (Brett) Mahony and those guys are so good and then they’re so physically strong. They’re definitely difficult to attack, and this is part of what they cause you to do and part of us standing around way too much in the first half. We didn’t cut, didn’t move, didn’t screen. That’s even easier to guard yet.

“So when you are going against a defensive team as good as them, if you don’t make them guard actions — even if you’re not making shots, we didn’t make them guard anything in the first half.”

Kearney Catholic (10-1) led 20-13 at the half then used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to go up 32-16.

“(After) getting the lead, we were kind of stagnant offensively ...” Langan said. “Then we got some really good looks for Brett and got some kickout stuff to Turner (Plugge) and (Dylan) Merz had some drives. That was big to get momentum back.”

Martinez said: “They did more in the middle parts of the game to win than we did.”

But the Stars had trouble closing things out in the fourth. They went 10-for-23 from the line in that period — including missing the front ends of all three 1-and-1s.

GICC, which was 17-for-20 on free throws in the game, was able to chip back to within 46-41 on an Isaac Herbek 3-pointer with 49 seconds left. But Mahony — who had a team-high 13 points — hit one free throw and then a GICC turnover at midcourt really dampened the comeback chances.

“They really play well in big games, and they did that again tonight,” Martinez said. “You’ve got to credit everything to them. Brett Mahony is as good a player as we’re going to play against and then the pieces around him are good.”

He said that giving up six offensive rebounds in the first half was as costly as any mistakes in the final 90 seconds.

Plugge added 12 points for the Stars while Herbek finished with a game-high 16 for the Crusaders.

Photos: Kearney Catholic at GICC basketball

1 of 8

Friday's Hub Territory Basketball Highlights

GIRLS

-- Elm Creek made 7 of 12 free throws in overtime to pull out a 46-41 win over Loomis. Ashley Bauer led Elm Creek with 15 points and Lani Meier added 14 points for the Buffs. Loomis’ Georgia Crandell led all scorers with 20 points, making 10 of 13 free throws. Hanna Stewart chipped in 11 points.

-- Natalie Wood scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Overton to a 59-39 win over Amherst.

-- Wilcox-Hildreth jumped to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and went on to beat Kenesaw 50-27 with Madison Bunger scoring 14 points and McKinley Ritner netting 12.

-- Kennedy Hurt poured in 20 points, handed out three assists and made three steals to lead Ravenna to a 47-30 win over Wood River. Tori Sklenar added 11 points and Sarah McKeon scored 10 for the Bluejays who held Wood River scoreless in the third quarter. Macie Peters scored 12 points for Wood River.

BOYS

-- Eleven Pleasanton players scored as the Bulldogs defeated Palmer 76-9. Treven Wendt led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Kadan Keischall added 12 and Carter Klein scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.

-- Kellen Eggleston netted 25 points and Creyton Line added 21 as S-E-M bounced back from a loss to Hi-Line with a 64-60. Noah Eggleston chipped in 16 for the Mustangs. Calvin Johnson led Axtell with 17 points. Carson Lindau made four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points. And Brennan Runge also had four treys and 14 points for the Wildcats.

-- Josh Luehr led Wood River to a 55-37 win over Ravenna with 18 points while teammate Caleb Paulk scored 13. Treydan Anderson led Ravenna with 12 points.

-- Eli Jensen led four Kenesaw players in double figures with 12 points as the Blue Devils defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 71-27.

