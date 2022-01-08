Kearney Catholic Stars end GICC's 17-game win strak

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s defense made up for struggles on the free-throw line during Friday’s highly ranked showdown against Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Class C-1 No. 3-rated Stars held the C-2 No. 1 Crusaders to an 11-for-29 performance from the floor to claim a 49-41 victory Friday.

That snapped the 17-game winning streak by the defending C-2 state champions, who also had two of their four losses last season come at the hands of Kearney Catholic.

Stars coach Bob Langan said preparation and execution led to slowing down GICC (9-1).

“Our scout guys did a fantastic job getting us ready all week for this, so hats off to them,” he said. “Then hats off to our guys that get into the game and executed that game plan for us. I thought we did a really nice job finding shooters and then when we had to help and rotate, it seemed like if (Isaac) Herbek or (Marcus) Lowry had an open shot, our next guy rotated over and we were fine.”

Central Catholic’s biggest run of the game was six points in the fourth quarter after it had fallen behind 41-26. GICC struggled mightily from outside, missing on its first nine 3-point attempts.