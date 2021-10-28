Kearney Catholic Stars control destiny as No. 2 seed

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic football team may have finished the regular season unbeaten, but now the real fun begins.
According to coach Rashawn Harvey, the Stars are 0-0 as they prepare for Boys Town in the first round of Class C state football playoffs.
As the Stars hold the No. 2 seed and the Cowboys are No. 15, there are quite a few teams in Class C that didn’t make the cut despite their winning records. As the Stars control their destiny in the bottom end of the bracket, Harvey humbles up his Stars for not taking any opportunity for granted.
“The vibe is understanding that you have a special opportunity to be one of the 16 teams still playing,” Harvey said. “There are teams that are checking it in this week with all their equipment. You are blessed with the opportunity to keep playing with the results of this season, but we’re not done, and they understand that. They have the opportunity to do something special at Kearney Catholic.”
Boys Town (6-3) will be coming into Kearney hot as the Cowboys have won six straight games. Some of the Cowboys’ notable losses were Lakeview High School (No. 11 seed), 37-6 in their opening game, and Wahoo High School, 21-12 (No. 10 seed). Both teams made it to the playoffs.
KCHS is all too familiar with Boys Town; 2014 was the last time the two met, and the Stars won 27-26 in overtime. That same year, the Stars played through the state quarterfinals. Harvey, who was an assistant coach at the time, knows what Boys Town is capable of just from their last meeting.
“Anytime you play Boys Town, you’re concerned about their athleticism. With their skilled positions, they probably will be the most athletic team that we face this year. They run well, they have quickness, all of those things you expect from Boys Town this year, they have it. They got their identity figured out offensively after game three which catapulted them into this first round game.”
The Stars all season long have been consistent in all phases of the game and remained healthy in all nine games. Harvey expects to get through the playoffs the same way he got through the regular season. The winner of Friday’s matchup will move on to the next round to face the winner of the Wahoo-Auburn game next week.
“Our goal is to stay healthy and control our own destiny,” Harvey said. “Control what we can control. We got the state of Nebraska and some weather coming in, and that can throw your mindset off practice-wise, but we’re doing a good job of keeping our kids in line and to eliminate distractions.”