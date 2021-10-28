Kearney Catholic Stars control destiny as No. 2 seed

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic football team may have finished the regular season unbeaten, but now the real fun begins.

According to coach Rashawn Harvey, the Stars are 0-0 as they prepare for Boys Town in the first round of Class C state football playoffs.

As the Stars hold the No. 2 seed and the Cowboys are No. 15, there are quite a few teams in Class C that didn’t make the cut despite their winning records. As the Stars control their destiny in the bottom end of the bracket, Harvey humbles up his Stars for not taking any opportunity for granted.

“The vibe is understanding that you have a special opportunity to be one of the 16 teams still playing,” Harvey said. “There are teams that are checking it in this week with all their equipment. You are blessed with the opportunity to keep playing with the results of this season, but we’re not done, and they understand that. They have the opportunity to do something special at Kearney Catholic.”

Boys Town (6-3) will be coming into Kearney hot as the Cowboys have won six straight games. Some of the Cowboys’ notable losses were Lakeview High School (No. 11 seed), 37-6 in their opening game, and Wahoo High School, 21-12 (No. 10 seed). Both teams made it to the playoffs.