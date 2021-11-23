Kearney Catholic Stars carry chip on their shoulders after going one and done at state

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys basketball team ended last season on a sour note after playing arguably its worst game of the season during a loss to Wayne in the Class C1 state tournament quarterfinals.

It’s easy to say the Stars might carry a big chip on their shoulders as they hope to pick up where they left off.

“At one time in the third quarter ... we have four juniors and a senior out on the floor, and that was probably our best lineup at the time against Wayne,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “I think we’re going to be on the same spot this year as we were last year. We can compete with anyone if we bring our ‘A’ game.

“I think the difference with this group of kids — bringing them up, coming through — I think we will be a little bit tougher down the stretch. I think that will help out in certain games down the stretch.”

It’s only been two weeks since the state semifinals loss for the KCHS football team. Members of the football team have had little time to recuperate. Langan, who will be entering his sixth year with the Stars, gave those guys an option to take some time off while getting their legs under them. They refused.