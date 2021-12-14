Kearney Catholic Stars' Brett Mahony commits to UNK's Lopers

KEARNEY — Before Brett Mahony made his college decision, there was another choice he had to make.

Mahony, who has been a three-sport athlete for most of his high school career, battled back-and-forth in whether he wanted to play football or basketball. After making an evaluation, he announced Sunday evening via Twitter that he has committed to playing basketball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The moment that Mahony picked up a basketball and reconnected with the game that made him a three-time all-state player, he knew then that nothing would come between him and his love for basketball.

“I kind of found my love for basketball game. I don’t know what it was, I picked up a basketball this season, and I just fell in love with it all over again,” Mahony said. “I was telling someone earlier that I felt like I was in middle school. Just my love for the game, reuniting was I guess what ultimately made me choose to basketball over football.”

Mahony had offers on the table for both football and basketball. UNK went after him last spring for a walk-on spot. Mahony hasn’t spoken to coach Kevin Lofton until recent weeks. When he the made official offer, Mahony accepted right on the spot.

