 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Catholic Stars' Brett Mahony commits to UNK's Lopers
0 Comments
top story

Kearney Catholic Stars' Brett Mahony commits to UNK's Lopers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brett Mahony

Kearney Catholic guard Brett Mahony (32) has announced that he plans to play basketball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney next year.

 Hub file

Mahony, who has been a three-sport athlete for most of his high school career, battled back-and-forth in whether he wanted to play football or basketball. After making an evaluation, he announced Sunday evening via Twitter that he has committed to playing basketball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

KEARNEY — Before Brett Mahony made his college decision, there was another choice he had to make.

Mahony, who has been a three-sport athlete for most of his high school career, battled back-and-forth in whether he wanted to play football or basketball. After making an evaluation, he announced Sunday evening via Twitter that he has committed to playing basketball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The moment that Mahony picked up a basketball and reconnected with the game that made him a three-time all-state player, he knew then that nothing would come between him and his love for basketball.

“I kind of found my love for basketball game. I don’t know what it was, I picked up a basketball this season, and I just fell in love with it all over again,” Mahony said. “I was telling someone earlier that I felt like I was in middle school. Just my love for the game, reuniting was I guess what ultimately made me choose to basketball over football.”

Mahony had offers on the table for both football and basketball. UNK went after him last spring for a walk-on spot. Mahony hasn’t spoken to coach Kevin Lofton until recent weeks. When he the made official offer, Mahony accepted right on the spot.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I think it was the best choice for me moving forward not only athletically, but I think in terms of academics as well,” Mahony said. “I sat down with my family and my grandparents, and we kind of made a list of pros and cons of each school I was kind of looking at ... UNK kind of checked every box. Coach Lofton is doing a great job, and I think he’s got a lot of good stuff in store for the future.”

KCHS coach Bob Langan knew about Mahony‘s decision days before the announcement. He expects him to play guard at the college level and believes he could make an impact right away.

“I think he’ll work hard, step in his freshman year, maybe his sophomore year,” Langan said. “I think the biggest upside UNK is getting is the fact that Brett has been a three-sport athlete and hasn’t really been able to focus on basketball or football. Now he gets to focus on one sport, and I think they’ll see mental improvements from him.”

Mahony is not the only one who plans on being a future Loper. Quinn Johnson from Loomis High School and Tyler Harre from Scottsbluff High School are also UNK commits. All three have been communicating with one another with the same mindset of earning a scholarship and seeking minutes on the court. They are familiar with playing at the (Health and) Sports Center throughout their career and are looking forward to making it their home for the next four years.

“To finally be able to go and play and be a Loper, that’s obviously cool for me,” Mahony said. “That’s awesome. Playing collegiate sports have always been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid and to be able to do it in my hometown to a school I grew up watching is that much better.”

For three straight seasons, Mahony has been the Stars leading scorer, received all-state honors, and expect nothing less this season. He wants to end his high school career on a high note.

“No. 1 obviously win the state championship this year. It be nice to break some of the individual records as well, but like I said, my No.1 goal is to win it all.”

Kearney Catholic (5-0) is back in action on Tuesday. The Stars will face Ravenna at 7:45 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney Catholic Stars’ Riley Grieser lives in the moment at running back
Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic Stars’ Riley Grieser lives in the moment at running back

Grieser has played running back since his sophomore year, and in only one year as a starter, he is in the record books after rushing for 1,702 yards and 19 touchdowns, which is the most yardage in a single season in school history. Grieser’s physical rushing attack made him the Stars’ workhorse offensively and was a key for the Stars finishing the season with an 11-1 record.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News